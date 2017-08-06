World Athletics Championships 2017 – Day 2 Review & Results

On a night of four finals, one was always going to take the overwhelming majority of the attention: the Men’s 100 metres.

Justin Gatlin spoiled the hoped-for Usain Bolt party as the American took gold in the Men’s 100 Final in 9.92 secs, ahead of his compatriot Christian Coleman (9.94 seconds) with crowd favourite Bolt taking the bronze medal in 9.95 secs.

The result was greeted with booing around the stadium, followed by chants of “Usain Bolt, Usain Bolt.” Gatlin would later say:

“The people who love me are here cheering for me, they’re at home cheering, my countrymen are cheering.”

Andrius Gudzius of Lithuania produced the first major upset at the championships when winning the men’s discus with a throw of 69.21m. Swede Daniel Stahl took silver with 69.19m and the bronze medal was won by Mason Finley of the USA with a 68.03 effort.

A leap of 8.48m in the second round of the Men’s Long Jump Final secured the gold medal for Luvo Manyonga of South Africa, 4cm ahead of American Jarrion Lawson (8.44m), with another South African Ruswahl Samaai securing the bronze medal with 8.32m.

Olympic Champion Ethiopia’s Almaz Ayana was the most impressive winner of Day 2 as she coasted to victory in the Women’s 10,000m Final in a time of 30:16.32, defeating her compatriot Tirunesh Dibaba (31:02.69), with bronze going to Agnes Jebet Tirop of Kenya in 31:03.50.

Sunday sees Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock), Seán Hehir (Rathfarnham WSAF) take to starting line in the Men’s Marathon at 10.55am. Ferrybank’s Thomas Barr, who produced Ireland best athletics performance in Rio last year, runs in Heat 2 of the Men’s 400 metres hurdles heats at 11.14am. At 2pm the Women’s Marathon field includes Claire Gibbons McCarthy from Leevale, while Brian Gregan competes in the Men’s 400 metres semi-finals, heat 2 at 7.48pm.

Sundays schedule