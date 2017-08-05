World Athletics Championships 2017 – Disappointing 13th position for Mageean in Women’s 1,500m heat

Ciara Mageean, the sole Irish competitor in action on Day 1 of the 2017 World Championships in London, finished a disappointing 13th in heat one of the Women’s 1,500m, and, as a result, failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

The Portaferry native went into the race with the fifth fastest time of the season in her heat which included Kenyan Winny Chibet and Genzebe Dibaba from Ethiopia, both of whom had posted sub-four minute runs this year.

With the first six in each heat qualifying automatically along with the next 6 fastest over the three heats, the Irishwoman found herself towards the end of the field as the front running Briton Jessica Judd set a blistering pace.

The physiotherapy graduate, who is trained by Jerry Kiernan, has a personal best of 4:01.46 but could only manage a time of 4:10.60 in the heat won by world record holder Genzebe Dibaba of Ethiopia in 4:02.67. South African Caster Semenya was second in 4:02.84, with Winny Chebet from Kenya third in 4:03.19.

London 2017 is a first World Athletics Championships for the 25 year-old though she has the experience of winning a bronze medal at the European Championships in Amsterdam in 2016 over the 1,500m distance, as well as a silver medal at the World Junior Athletics Championships in Moncton, Canada, in 2010.

Expressing obvious disappointment with her run, Mageean didn’t offer any excuses: “Everything has been going good. I don’t know what the story is. I’m not looking for an excuse and I knew I could make it through that round so I’ve no excuses for that.”

Saturday will see two Irish competitors in action in the morning session: Clonliffe Harriers’ Brian Gregan runs in the heats of the Men’s 400m at 10.45am, while two hours later UCD’s Mark English takes to the start in heats of the Men’s 800m.