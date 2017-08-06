World Athletics Championships 2017 – Historic first as both marathons take place on same day

For the first time in the history of the IAAF World Athletics Championships both the men’s and women’s marathons will take place on the same day on one of the most scenic marathon courses ever used at an IAAF World Championships with the whole route perfect for spectator viewing.

Today will also be the first occasion an event at the World Athletics Championships has both started and finished alongside a World Heritage Site, Tower Bridge, with the first ever purpose-built Marathon Spectator Area for the event, located inside the moat of the Tower of London.

In another first for the Championships the marathon medals will be presented to winners outside of the main athletics stadium, at the Marathon Spectator Area at the Tower of London, following completion of the 26.2 mile event.

The IAAF World Championships London 2017 marathon joins the Festival of Race Walks on the final day (August 13th) in being held in some of London’s most iconic landmarks. The men’s marathon will start at 10:55 and the women’s marathon will start at 14:00.

Leevale’s Claire McCarthy will represent Ireland in the women’s marathon, with the Irish team double-handed in the men’s event with both Seán Hehir from Rathfarnham WSAF and Mick Clohisey of Raheny Shamrock taking to the start line.