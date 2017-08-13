World Athletics Championships 2017 – Race Walking history to be made on Sunday

Sunday, the final day of action at the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships, will see the first ever ‘Festival of Race Walks’ in the Championships history with four races all staged on the one day.

The ‘Festival of Race Walks’ comprising the men’s and women’s 50km and 20km events will take place on The Mall with a 2km loop course between Buckingham Palace and Admiralty Arch, one of the most iconic settings for the event at a Championships ever.

Similar to the marathon last weekend, the medal ceremonies for the walks will take place outside of the main stadium for the first time ever.

The introduction at the Championships of the women’s 50km race walk brings the number of medal events at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 to an even 48 making the event the first ever gender equal IAAF World Championships.

The men’s and women’s 50km walks will both start at 7.45am; women’s 20km at 12.20, and the men’s 20km at 2.20pm, while the medal ceremonies get underway at 4pm.