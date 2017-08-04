World Athletics Championships London – Timetable of events for Irish athletes

As the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships get underway in London today, the Irish team has unfortunately been reduced to 11 athletes with the news that Annadale Striders’ Paul Pollock has had to withdraw due to injury.

Here is a guide to the days, times and events when Irish athletes will compete, with participation in the semi-finals and finals dependent on qualification during the championships. The marathons and both race walks are automatically finals.

Day 1: Friday 4th August

19:35 Women’s 1,500 metres heats – Ciara Mageean (UCD).

Day 2: Saturday 5th August

10:45 Men’s 400 metres heats – Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers).

12:45 Men’s 800 metres heats – Mark English (UCD).

19:35 Women’s 1,500 metres semi-final – Ciara Mageean (UCD).

Day 3: Sunday 6th August

10:55 Men’s Marathon – Mick Clohisey (Raheny Shamrock), Seán Hehir (Rathfarnham WSAF).

11:05 Men’s 400 metres hurdles heats – Thomas Barr (Ferrybank).

14:00 Women’s Marathon – Claire Gibbons McCarthy (Leevale).

19:40 Men’s 400 metres semi-final – Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers).

21:15 Men’s 800 metres semi-final – Mark English (UCD).

Day 4: Monday 7th August

20:20 Men’s 400 metres hurdles semi-final – Thomas Barr (Ferrybank).

21:50 Women’s 1,500 metres final – Ciara Mageean (UCD).

Day 5: Tuesday 8th August

21.35 Men’s 800 metres final – Mark English (UCD).

21.50 Men’s 400 metres final – Brian Gregan (Clonliffe Harriers).

Day 6: Wednesday 9th August

21:30 Men’s 400 metres hurdles final – Thomas Barr (Ferrybank).

Day 7: Thursday 10th August

19:25 Women’s 800 metres heats – Síofra Clérigh Büttner (DSD).

Day 8: Friday 11th August

19:35 Women’s 800 metres semi-final – Síofra Clérigh Büttner (DSD).

Day 10: Sunday 12th August

7:45 Men’s 50 kilometre Race Walk – Robert Heffernan (Togher), Brendan Boyce (Finn Valley).

14:20 Men’s 20 kilometre Race Walk – Alex Wright (Leevale).

20:10 Women’s 800 metres final – Síofra Clérigh Büttner (DSD).