World Athletics Championships – Men’s 100m Medallists’ Reaction

The Men’s 100m medallists faced the international media in a packed media conference room shortly after 11pm on Saturday night.

The new Men’s 100m Champion, Justin Gatlin (USA), gave his reaction to his unexpected victory:

“It’s just so surreal right now – I jumped in the crowd and went wild. Usain has accomplished so much in our sport and inspired others like Coleman to come out and compete in the championships. Usain said: ‘Congratulations, you deserve it.’ And that’s from the man himself. He knows how hard I work. Tonight was all about the W (win) and I managed to sneak it.”

The American then went on to discuss the booing he faced during the competition:

“It’s not about the crowd: I tuned it out through the rounds and stayed the course. I kept my energy through the semis and came to the final to do what I do. The people who love me, they’re cheering for me. They’re at home cheering for me and my coaching manager is cheering for me, and that’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

Gatlin described his relationship with the now-deposed World 100m Champion, Bolt:

“We’re rivals on the track and we’ve had a rivalry on the track throughout the years but in the warm-up area we were joking and having a good time and he said to me ‘congratulations, you work hard for this, and you don’t deserve all these boos.’ So I think for all that and inspiring throughout my career he’s an amazing man.”

The new kid on the block, silver medallist Christian Coleman of the USA, described the occasion in the former Olympic Stadium:

“It’s an historic moment. He’s (Bolt) a man who has taken the sport to a whole new level. He’s been an icon of mine as I’ve grown up. It’s an honour to toe the line with him. I’ve had a fair bit of attention this year after setting some good times, so I don’t think I have been overlooked.”

Usain Bolt’s poor start has been evident through each round of these Championships and he again discussed the issue last night:

“My start is killing me. Normally it gets better during the rounds but it didn’t come together. And that is what killed me. I felt it was there. It was rough. A little bit stressed. But I came out like at any other championships and I did my best.”

The Jamaican ended by thanking everyone for their support throughout his highly successful career:

“Thanks for the support. I could never expect this from any other crowd. They are what pushed me to do my best. It (the atmosphere) was wonderful. I knew they would come out. I’m just disappointed I couldn’t do better for them but that’s how it goes sometimes. The support has been outstanding throughout the years.”