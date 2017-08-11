World Athletics Championships – Unexpected wins for Guliyev and Carter

Ramil Guliyev of Turkey and Americans Kori Carter and Christian Taylor were the gold medal winners on Day 7 of the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London.

Guliyev was another surprise gold medal winner at London 2017 when he defeated the 400m World Champion Wayde van Niekerk in the Men’s 200m Final in a time of 20.09 seconds, in what was the first global Men’s 100m or 200m Final since 2003 not to feature a US or Jamaican medallist.

South African van Niekerk was aiming to match American Michael Johnson’s 200m-400m double at a World Championships, but was denied by just 0.02 seconds of his place in history. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards claimed the bronze medal in the same time as van Niekerk (20.11).

The 27-year-old Turkish runner, a native of Azerbaijan, delivering a first world gold medal for his adopted country was a surprise for many, but not for the new World Champion:

“This is not a shock, but it does not feel real,” Guliyev responded after the race, “I am so proud – this title means a lot.”

In the Women’s 400 Hurdles Final 25 year-old American Kori Carter defeated the Olympic Champion, Dalilah Muhammad, and Ristananna Tracey (JAM), clocking 53.05 seconds.

USA’s Muhammad had to settle for silver in 53.50 seconds, with Tracey (53.74) denying the 2013 and 2015 World Champion Hejnova (54.20) a bronze medal.

“I am on top of the world right now” declared Carter, who won from lane 9.

In another excellent final, the Men’s Triple Jump, the American pair of Christian Taylor and Will Claye claimed gold and silver, with multiple-times World Championships medallist Nelson Évora achieving the bronze for Portugal.

A third round leap of 17.68m put Taylor on the top step of the podium and thus making the 27-year-old the first triple jumper to become a triple world champion outdoors (2011, 2015, 2017).

Clay’s best effort of 17.63m was good enough for the runner-up spot, while the 33 year-old Portuguese Olympic Champion of 2008, Évora, who had a best of 17.19m on the night, had to settle for bronze.

Discussing the fact that the medallists didn’t get anywhere near Jonathan Edwards 22-year-old world record of 18.29m set at the 1995 World Championships in Gothenburg, Taylor, the first male triple jumper to win back-to-back world outdoor titles, said:

“I have this watch from my sponsor with 18.30m on it. I will try to fight; I will get this number. The record is still on. I am still motivated to break that record. This was not the night, I am a little disappointed but the season is not yet over.”