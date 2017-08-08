World Athletics Championships – Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas wins her country 1st ever gold

Venezuela’s Yulimar Rojas, the young challenger to the two-time World Champion, Colombia’s Caterine Ibarguen, gave her country its first ever World Athletics Championships gold medal when winning the Women’s Triple Jump on Day 4 of London 2017.

In an enthralling competition the South American duo exchanged the competition’s lead nearly round by round, but it was the 21 year-old Venezuelan who prevailed with a leap of 14.91m.

Ibarguen, winner of the event in 2013 and 2015, finished with a best of 14.89m to claim the silver, her fourth World Championships medal.

Kazakhstan’s 2012 Olympic Champion Olga Rypakova won the bronze medal with a season’s best of 14.77m to add to her silver in 2011 and bronze in 2015.

Usain Bolt and Elaine Thompson both failed to achieve the gold medal in the 100m sprints, so the task fell to Omar McLeod to win Jamaica’s first gold medal of London 2017 in the 110m hurdles.

McLeod’s winning time of 13.04 seconds, means he now joins Allen Johnson (USA) and Liu Xiang (CHN) as a winner of the Olympic, World Indoor and World Championships gold medals.

Defending Champion Sergey Shubenkov of Russia, allowed compete at these championships as an ‘Approved Neutral Athlete’, claimed the silver in 13.14 seconds, while Hungary’s Balazs Baji (13.28 secs) won his country’s 12 medal in the history of the championships.

Kenya’s Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, became the first World Youth Champion to win the world senior title following her 4:02:59 success in the Women’s 1,500m Final.

In a top quality final where six women had run faster than four minutes in 2017, the Commonwealth Champion finished just 0.17 seconds ahead of the 2011 World Champion Jenny Simpson of the USA (4:02.76), with the Olympic 800m Champion, Caster Semenya, who was hoping to become the first woman to win the 1,500m and 800m double at a World Championships, winning the bronze medal in a time of 4:02.90.

Women’s Hammer world record-holder Anita Wlodarczyk claimed her third world title, following gold medals in 2009 and 2013, when she ably saw off the challenge of China’s Zheng Wang (74.31m), and her Polish teammate Malwina Kopron (74.76m).

The two-time World and Olympic Champion’s 77.90m was well short of her season’s best of 82.87m but that fifth round throw was enough to give Poland it’s third gold medal in the history of the event.