World Cup of Darts 2017 Results – Ireland win as Singapore shock Scotland

Republic of Ireland darts team won their first match at the 2017 world cup of darts, but the shock result was Singapore beating Scotland.

Peter Wright and Gary Anderson were the number one seeds, but the Scottish pair had a nightmare time and were well beaten by the Lim paid from Singapore 5-2.

The 32-nation tournament opened at the Eissporthalle in Frankfurt with the opening eight first round games on Thursday night, with former World Champion Gary Anderson and UK Open champion Peter Wright being dumped out at the first round stage.

Paul Lim, making his fourth consecutive appearance at the World Cup, opened the match by hitting a 180, which set the tone for the rest of the encounter, as Singapore broke throw in the opening leg.

Scotland looked to have restored order as they immediately broke back, with Gary Anderson hitting tops in the second leg.

However, Lim and his partner Harith Lim regained their lead by breaking the throw again in the third leg.

The match looked to be swinging back Scotland’s way as Singapore missed five darts for a second break in the fifth leg, allowing Scotland to close the gap to one.

However, it was to be the oldest player in the tournament who produced the magic moment as Paul Lim took out 100 on tops to seal a memorable win.

“This is a massive moment for Singapore, its a great win,” said Harith Lim after the match.

“When we saw the draw we were just happy to play against two of the best players in the world.

“I knew if we put them under pressure we would have a chance but to win the match is so fantastic.” Added 63-year-old Paul Lim.

Singapore will now face Spain who were provided with with a serious test before the pairing of Antonio Alcinas and Cristo Reyes prevailed in a 5-3 victory over Japan.

The Japanese side of Haruki Muramatsu and Yuki Yamada raced in to a 3-1 lead before a run of four straight legs confirmed the victory for the Spanish.

The 2017 Betway World Cup of Darts opened with the Greek team of John Michael and Ioannis Selachoglou having to battle back from 3-1 down to overcome Thailand in a 5-3 victory.

The Greeks will face Belgium who needed an impressive individual performance from Kim Huybrechts to help pull himself and his brother Ronny past New Zealand.

The match looked a tough draw for 2013 finalists Belgium but world number 12 Huybrechts showed his class hitting four maximums, as they ran out 5-2 winners.

“Ronny and I know that even when one of us played badly, the other can pull us through.” Said Kim.

“I played well today but I know next time I might need Ronny and I believe he will be there for me.”

Eighth seeds Australia then had to survive a match-dart as they snuck past Denmark to reach the second round.

The team of Kyle Anderson and Simon Whitlock were expected to have far too much for Per Laursen and Alex Jensen but the Dane’s had other ideas.

The third leg saw Australia break throw but Laursen returned the favour in the very next leg, taking out 116 to break back and level the match.

The encounter then went with throw until the deciding leg where Laursen missed tops for an unlikely win.

Whitlock, who was struggling with a wrist injury needed his partner to land the winning double.

“I needed my partner there.” Said Whitlock.

“My wrist is in a lot of pain so I just had to stick in there and let Kyle do the business.” Added the ‘Wizard’.

Kyle Anderson, who is making his second appearance at the Betway World Cup of Darts was happy to take the lead role.

“I had to play well tonight and I think I did that.

“I started a bit nervy but once I found my range it was all ok. Im delighted to get through that one.” Said Anderson.

Australia’s second round opponents will be Russia as Borris Koltsov produced a moment of magic to secure their place in the next round as they beat Hong King 5-3.

With the match going with throw the Russian took out 111 on double 16 to break the throw, a break which would ultimately win them the match.

The Republic of Ireland booked a second round clash with Wales after beating Poland 5-3 in a close encounter.

William O’connor started the match in style, taking out 106 to hold in the opening leg of the match.

However, it was Poland who were first to break the throw, pinning tops in the fifth leg for a 3-2 lead.

Mick McGowan then found double eight in the very next leg to break back immediately as Ireland went on to win three legs in a row and seal the win.

Mark Webster and Gerwyn Price had to average 100.14 and survive two match-darts as Wales snuck past Finland in a last leg decider.

The final match of the opening day of action in Frankfurt began with Finland moving in to a 2-0 lead to put the pressure on Wales.

However, Webster rose to the occasion taking out 124 on the bull to break back immediately.

The match then went with throw, including a seventh leg 141 finish from Finland as the match went to a deciding leg.

Finland then had two opportunities to win the tie but Kim Viljanen missed two darts at tops to seal the victory.

It was Webster who found the winning double, pinning double five before speaking of his relief.

“That was was tough! The guys played so well but fortunately I had Gerwyn with me, he was brilliant.

The scoring from him was great and fortunately I was there to tidy it up at the end.”

Price who hit four maximums and a 177 during the game was pleased with the win.

“It’s great to get over the line, I scored well but this is a team game and Mark hit the most important double of the night.” Said the 32-year old.

The first round concludes on Friday evening with the remaining eight games, including reigning champions England – represented by World cup debutant Dave Chisnall and Adrian Lewis – up against Gibraltar’s Dyson Parody and Dylan Duo.

Betway World Cup of Darts

Thursday June 1 (8pm local time, 7pm BST)

First Round

Greece 5-3 Thailand

Russia 5-3 Hong Kong

Republic of Ireland 5-3 Poland

Spain 5-3 Japan

Belgium 5-2 New Zealand

Australia 5-4 Denmark

Singapore 5-2 Scotland

Wales 5-4 Finland

Friday June 2

USA v Italy

Hungary v Canada

Austria v China

South Africa v Sweden

Brazil v Switzerland

Northern Ireland v Germany

England v Gibraltar

Netherlands v Czech Repulic