World Matchplay Darts – Preview, Start Times and Results

Great week of darts ahead with James Wade, Gary Anderson and Peter Wright opening the 2017 World Matchplay darts on Saturday July 22.

Blackpool’s famous Winter Gardens will host the summer’s favourite tournament from July 22-30, with 32 players competing live on Sky Sports for the prestigious title.

The first round is split across the opening three days, including a double session on Sunday July 23, with a high-profile opening night set to see the tournament begin in style.

Former World Youth Champion Michael Smith will face Blackpool debutant Steve West in the opening fixture, before 2007 champion James Wade – who has also reached five other World Matchplay finals – takes on Darren Webster.

World number two Gary Anderson then faces Dutchman Christian Kist, before 2017 UK Open champion Peter Wright, the number three seed, plays another World Matchplay debutant, James Wilson.

Sunday’s afternoon session will begin as Premier League ace Jelle Klaasen faces Justin Pipe, who snatched the final qualification spot in the tournament last weekend.

Former UK Open and World Grand Prix champion Robert Thornton then plays Spanish debutant Cristo Reyes, emerging talents Benito van de Pas and Daryl Gurney clash before former European Championship finalist Mensur Suljovic meets John Henderson.

Legendary 15-time World Matchplay champion Phil Taylor begins his final challenge in Blackpool before retirement in Sunday’s evening session, when he takes on UK Open finalist Gerwyn Price.

Sunday night also sees Premier League stars Dave Chisnall, Raymond van Barneveld and Kim Huybrechts in action, as they take on Mervyn King, Joe Cullen and Alan Norris respectively.

Reigning World Matchplay champion Michael van Gerwen – the 4/5 pre-tournament favourite with sponsors BetVictor – then begins his bid to win a third successive Blackpool title on Monday night as he plays Stephen Bunting.

The final night of first round action will begin with the all-Australian clash between Simon Whitlock and Kyle Anderson, before Adrian Lewis takes on Steve Beaton and Ian White meets fast-emerging debutant Rob Cross.

The second round is split across Tuesday and Wednesday nights in Blackpool, with the players from the bottom half of the draw playing on Tuesday and those in the top half in action on Wednesday.

The quarter-finals are then split across Thursday and Friday, with the semi-finals on Saturday before the eagerly-awaited final on Sunday.

The tournament features a new record £500,000 prize money this year, including £115,000 to the eventual champion, with a £10,000 bonus on offer for a nine-dart finish.

While Van Gerwen is the pre-tournament favourite with BetVictor, Scottish star Gary Anderson has seen his odds cut to 9/2, with Wright the third favourite at 11/2, while Taylor is an unprecedented 20/1 as he seeks a farewell triumph in Blackpool.

Tickets for the BetVictor World Matchplay are still available from the Winter Gardens Box Office by telephone at 0844 856 1111 or online through www.wintergardensblackpool.co. uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

2017 BetVictor World Matchplay

Saturday July 22 (7pm)

4x First Round

Michael Smith v Steve West

James Wade v Darren Webster

Gary Anderson v Christian Kist

Peter Wright v James Wilson

Sunday July 23

Afternoon Session (1pm)

4x First Round

Jelle Klaasen v Justin Pipe

Robert Thornton v Cristo Reyes

Benito van de Pas v Daryl Gurney

Mensur Suljovic v John Henderson

Evening Session (7.30pm)

4x First Round

Dave Chisnall v Mervyn King

Phil Taylor v Gerwyn Price

Raymond van Barneveld v Joe Cullen

Kim Huybrechts v Alan Norris

Monday July 24 (7pm)

4x First Round

Simon Whitlock v Kyle Anderson

Adrian Lewis v Steve Beaton

Michael van Gerwen v Stephen Bunting

Ian White v Rob Cross

Tuesday July 25 (7pm)

4x Second Round

Suljovic/Henderson v Klaasen/Pipe

Wade/Webster v Smith/West

Anderson/Kist v Van de Pas/Gurney

Wright/Wilson v Thornton/Reyes

Wednesday July 26 (7pm)

4x Second Round

Chisnall/King v Huybrechts/Norris

Lewis/Beaton v White/Cross

Taylor/Price v Van Barneveld/Cullen

Van Gerwen/Bunting v Whitlock/Anderson

Thursday July 27 (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Friday July 28 (7pm)

2x Quarter-Finals

Saturday July 29 (7pm)

Semi-Finals

Sunday July 30 (7pm)

Final

Format

First Round Best of 19 legs

Second Round Best of 25 legs

Quarter-Finals Best of 31 legs

Semi-Finals Best of 33 legs

Final Best of 35 legs

* Each game must be won by two clear legs, with up to a maximum of five additional legs being played before the sixth additional leg is sudden-death. For example, should a First Round game (best of 19 legs) reach 12-12, then the 25th leg would be the final and deciding leg.

Prize Fund

Winner £115,000

Runner-Up £55,000

Semi-Finalists £30,000

Quarter-Finalists £17,500

Second Round Losers £11,000

First Round Losers £7,000

Total £500,000

Should any player achieve a nine-dart finish, a £10,000 bonus will be on offer, which would be shared on a pro-rata basis should more than one player hit a perfect leg.