World Record Award of US$ 100,000 on offer at IAAF World Championships in London

With the 16th IAAF World Championships set to begin today, athletes are fine tuning their final preparations for the premier athletics event of the year.

A galaxy of stars are set to descend on London’s Olympic Stadium, led by Usain Bolt as the Jamaican sprinter winds down a career that includes 11 world titles. Two of his individual gold medal performances were propelled by world records, his still-standing marks of 9.58 seconds in the 100m and 19.19 seconds in the 200m set at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, both of which were rewarded with a world record bonus of US$ 100,000, presented with the support of two of the IAAF’s partners: TDK (for the men’s events) and Toyota (for the women’s events).

Once again, the IAAF will present its World Record Programme at the IAAF World Championships London 2017 where athletes achieving a world record will be eligible for a special World Record Award of US$ 100,000 offered by TDK and Toyota.

The performance must be an improvement on the existing IAAF World Record and performances which equal the existing IAAF World Record will not be eligible for a World Record Award.

The last world record award to be presented with a bonus was American Ashton Eaton’s 9045-point tally in the decathlon at the World Championships in Beijing two years ago.

More than 7 million dollars will be on offer in London. A total of US$ 7,344,000 in prize money will be paid by the IAAF in London as follows:

Individual Events

Gold: US$ 60,000.

Silver: US$ 30,000.

Bronze: US$ 20,000.

fourth place: US$ 15,000.

fifth place: US$ 10,000.

sixth place: US$ 6,000.

seventh place: US$ 5,000.

eighth place: US$ 4,000.

Relays (per team)

Gold: US$ 80,000.

Silver: US$ 40,000.

Bronze: US$ 20,000.

fourth place: US$ 16,000.

fifth place: US$ 12,000.

sixth place: US$ 8,000.

seventh place: US$ 6,000.

eighth place: US$ 4,000.