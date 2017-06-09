World Series of Darts Updates – Gerwyn Price replaces Adrian Lewis

Welsh player GERWYN PRICE is set to replace Adrian Lewis for the World Series of Darts events in Shanghai and Las Vegas in July.

Former Auckland Darts Masters champion Lewis had been due to compete in both of July’s World Series of Darts events as he bids for further glory on the international stage.

However, with his wife expecting a baby this summer the two-time World Champion has withdrawn from the two events, and will be replaced by emerging star Price.

The Welshman made his World Series of Darts debut in the Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters last month, overcoming James Wade before losing in the semi-finals to Michael van Gerwen.

The runner-up in March’s Coral UK Open, Price also won through to the final at the Betway World Cup of Darts last weekend alongside Mark Webster.

“Gerwyn is enjoying a brilliant year and is really establishing himself on the world stage,” said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.

“His performances in the last year, especially at the UK Open, Dubai Darts Masters and World Cup of Darts and in winning his first ranking events, show that he deserves his place in the elite.”

Price will complete the eight PDC Representatives in each of the two World Series of Darts events next month, with Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Peter Wright, Phil Taylor and Raymond van Barneveld also appearing in both tournaments.

James Wade and Dave Chisnall will compete in Shanghai, while Daryl Gurney and Max Hopp are in line for their World Series of Darts debuts in the PDC U.S. Masters in Las Vegas.

The Shanghai Darts Masters will also feature four Chinese qualifiers as well as Singapore’s Paul Lim, Japan’s Haruki Muramatsu, Hong Kong’s Royden Lam and South Korea’s HyunChul Park.

The PDC U.S. Masters in Las Vegas will see the eight American and Canadian players who qualify for the North American Championship on July 13 also compete in the World Series of Darts event against the eight PDC Representatives on July 14-15.

Tickets for the 2017 Shanghai Darts Masters are available. For further information, contact booking@madison.net.cn.

Event information for the World Series of Darts Festival in Las Vegas, including ticket information and player entry information, can be seen at www.pdc.tv/vegas.

ENDS

HUGE HOTEL DEMAND FOR PDC’S LAS VEGAS RETURN

PLAYERS attending the World Series of Darts Festival in Las Vegas next month are not now required to stay at the Tropicana – after the hotel was forced to put up the SOLD OUT signs due to phenomenal demand.

With players and spectators clamouring for rooms ahead of the North American Championship and PDC U.S. Masters in Las Vegas, hotel reservations using the PDC’s rate for these events is no longer available after the extended allocation was taken up.

As such, the PDC will no longer be enforcing the rule which required players to be resident at the Tropicana Las Vegas – A Doubletree Hilton for the nights of July 10-11 and providing they have registered online through http://pdclive.servasport.com by Tuesday June 27 2017 (2pm BST) their entry will be accepted.

“The demand from players and fans across North America has been unprecedented,” said PDC Chairman Barry Hearn.

“We expected the event to be popular and we increased our allocation when the rooms started to get booked up, but the Tropicana has informed us that they’re sold out – which is obviously great news for them and for the tournament.”

The World Series of Darts Festival in Las Vegas will feature the eight-player North American Championship on Thursday July 13 and the 16-player PDC U.S. Masters on July 14-15.

Four qualifying tournaments will be held on July 11-12 for players to win a spot in the two events. Entries are still available and close at 2pm (UK time) on Tuesday June 27 2017.

For full event information, please visit www.pdc.tv/vegas.