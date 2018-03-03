World Superbike Championships for Tyrone in 2019

The currently under construction Lake Torrent circuit in Co. Tyrone will host a round of the MOTUL FIM World Superbike Championships in 2019 following the signing of a three-year agreement between developer Manna Developments and Dorna WSBK Organization.

Lake Torrent, the brainchild of Manna Developments founder and motor-racing enthusiast David Henderson, is under construction in Coalisland. The €34m development of Lake Torrent will transform 163 acres of former clay pits into a world class racing circuit and its creation will see WorldSBK visit Ireland for the first time in the series’ history.

The WorldSBK Championship is one of the largest motorsport championships in the world. Now in its 31st season, the championship is contested by 59 teams, visiting 12 countries and with global TV airtime in excess of 18,000 hours. Ireland will join a list of host nations that currently includes Australia, Thailand, Spain, Holland, Italy, England, Czech Republic, USA, Portugal, France, Argentina and Qatar.

Currently in the early development stages, work is under way on the Lake Torrent Circuit which will be 3.6km (2.2 miles) in length, featuring 12 corners with a width of 12-15m and elevations of +/-30m, accompanied by full supporting facilities.

Estimated to create 700 jobs in the 18 month construction phase, with longer term plans to build a further 90 retail and business units around the circuit, Lake Torrent will bring a huge financial boost to the Mid Ulster area and is set to become more than just a race track.

Ballynure, Co. Antrim-born reigning WorldSBK champion Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team) is understandably thrilled about the agreement:

“I’m so excited about this news. I’m very curious to see how the track is going to look, but I’m sure it will be very well attended because the fans over there love their bikes. I can’t wait to get the chance to go there in 2019, and it’s an incredible way to nurture young talent.”