Xeno Young & Mark Downey win medals at UEC Junior and U23 Track European Championships

Xeno Young and Mark Downey followed up on the initial success of JB Murphy in winning a silver medal in the Men’s Junior Elimination Race, with Young winning a silver and Downey a bronze medal at the UEC Junior and U23 Track European Championships in Anadia, Portugal.

Xeno Young finished behind Ivan Smirnov (Russia) in the gold medal final of the Men’s Junior Individual Pursuit.

The event is a 3km (for Junior) race against the clock. In the qualifying rounds riders are set off one at a time and the fastest two riders at the end of the qualifiers progress to the Gold Medal Final, or ride off. The third and fourth fastest qualify for the Bronze Medal Final. The finals are held on the same day as the qualifiers, and while still being a race against the clock, have an added element with the two riders competing at the opposite ends of the velodrome to each other. The winner of the final is the fastest rider on the line. In the case of a rider being caught/overtaken by a faster rider, the race is over.

Young’s 3.19.063 was the second fastest time in the Individual Pursuit qualifying rounds which guaranteed the County Down man a European medal, and a chance to ride for gold. 2016 silver medallist, Smirvov, qualified for the ride off with 3.16.462, favourite for the title.

Speaking after the race, a relieved Young said: “I gave it everything. I knew going into it that if I raced my usual pace he would be faster, so I just went for it. I figured that if I blew up, I blew up, and it would be worth giving it a go.”

After leading for the first half of the race, the fast pace took its toll on Young, with the Russian moving into the gold medal position: “The last few laps were brutal! In that race, I did my slowest and fastest lap! I think my first kilometre was nearly a kilo record, but I’m really pleased with my medal, it feels good.”

Standing on the podium was particularly special for the seventeen-year-old, having finished fourth in this event last year: “Last year I didn’t know what to expect before the race, so it was completely different this year. I knew I was fast, so it was a lot easier this year – but I still felt like I had a lot of pressure, having come so close.”

“I’m really happy with how I went in the qualifiers, I paced it well, and now the medal is definitely a motivator for the rest of the races this week. I feel a lot more confident!”

Meanwhile Dromore’s Mark Downey was one of the pre-race favourites to podium in the Men’s U23 Points Race following a phenomenal season last year, where he was dominant, winning two gold medals in the Track World Cups.

21-year-old Downey was silver medallist in this event in 2016, adding to the silver he won in the junior category in 2014, but had to settle for bronze this time however, stating:

“I’m really happy to take bronze. It was a hard race, but I knew it was going to be. The three of us in the medals were the strongest in the race – the Danish guy (Niklas Larsen) was phenomenal, he is the reigning Elite European Champion, and has an Olympic Bronze from Rio.”

Along with Larsen, Downey took a lap early in the race, and followed it with two more, with Hayter also taking laps. The Irishman sat in silver medal position until the very last sprint, before being pipped to bronze.

Downey described how the race unfolded: “Myself and the Danish guy got off from the start, and really committed to it. We took the lap with no real problem, so we just kept going and got three in the end. Hayter (GB) is very quick in the sprint, so with the strength of Larsen on each sprint lap, it was like a lead out for him.