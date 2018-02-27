2017 winner Our Duke tops the 97 entries for 2018 BoyleSports Irish Grand National

Last year’s Easter Monday hero Our Duke heads the weights and the 97 entries for the 2018 BoyleSports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

This time around if he is to complete back-to-back BoyleSports Irish Grand Nationals – a feat not achieved since Brown Lad, for Jim Dreaper and Tommy Carberry, won in 1975 and 1976 – he will have to carry the burden of 11-10 to success.

Twelve months ago Our Duke, the 9-2 favourite, brought the house down at Fairyhouse when turning the famous handicap into a procession, winning by 14 lengths under Robbie Power.

This year Our Duke runs off a mark of 166, 13lbs higher than his winning mark last year, but trainer Jessica Harrington says: “While the Cheltenham Gold Cup is the immediate target, the BoyleSports Irish Grand National is very much on the radar. His owners, the Cooper Family Syndicate, had the day of their lives at Fairyhouse last Easter Monday and will never forget the rapturous reception he received.”

Irish Gold Cup hero Edwulf is set to shoulder 11-08 with Outlander, runner up to him at Leopardstown at the inaugural Dublin Racing Festival in February, on 11-07, with Christmas Chase winner Anibale Fly on 11-03.

With €500,000 in total in the prize pot and €270,000 first prize, the race has the potential to play a huge role in the destination of the trainers’ championship. Neither Gordon Elliott nor Willie Mullins has won a BoyleSports Irish Grand National but Elliott has entered 30 and Mullins 18.

Mullins’ progressive duo Bachasson (11-03) and Total Recall (11-00) head his battalion of entries while Elliott has the Chris Jones-owned duo Mala Beach (11-00) and Noble Endeavour (10-12), Goffs Thyestes and Grade 2 Ten Up Novice Chase winner Monbeg Notorious (10-10) and recent BoyleSports Grand National Trial winner at Punchestown, Folsom Blue (10-00) among his contingent. In that group of 30 is also Bless The Wings (09-09), an admirable veteran who has been runner-up in the race in both 2016 and 2017.

Noel Meade has seven entries, including A Genie In Abottle (10-07), while last year’s winning trainer Jessica Harrington and the all-conquering Joseph O’Brien team have three apiece. O’Brien will be bidding to add the BoyleSports Irish Grand National to his recent Melbourne Cup and Irish Gold Cup successes.

Each of the last three winners of the race have been entered with Rogue Angel (09-03) and Thunder And Roses (09-12) joining Our Duke among the entries. That Gigginstown House Stud-owned pair are trained by Mouse Morris who has an enviable record in the race having trained the winner twice (Rogue Angel in 2016, eight years after Hear The Echo) and ridden the winner once when his mount Billycan beat Tied Cottage back in 1977.

English trainer Harry Fry was out of luck with Fletchers Flyer last year but could return with American (11-01). Warren Greatrex has entered Keeper Hill (10-01) and Missed Approach (09-09), while Harry Whittington has entered Vinnie Lewis (09-08).

Pat Fahy’s Morning Assembly (10-01), Ross O’Sullivan’s duo Baie Des Iles (10-03) and Call It Magic (9-11), Ted Walsh’s Any Second Now (10-03) and the Pat Kelly-trained Mall Dini (10-01) are other notable entries in the Easter Monday feature at Fairyhouse.