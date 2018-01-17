37 horses entered for the €100,000 Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park

Total Recall and Acapella Bourgeois, entries for the Timico Gold Cup at Cheltenham in March, feature among an entry of six horses made by Willie Mullins for the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran Park on Thursday, January 25.

The Irish Champion trainer has also entered Pleasant Company, Polidam, Arbre De Vie and Isleofhopendreams as he bids to win the race for the seventh time and his first since Djakadam prevailed under top-weight in 2015.

In all, there are 37 horses entered for the €100,000 event and Gordon Elliott is responsible for 13 as he chases his first win in the race. Third in the race in 2016 and runner-up to Champagne West last year, Ucello Conti heads Elliott’s battalion which includes the novices Sutton Manor, a winner at Down Royal over Christmas, the recent Limerick Grade 2 McMahons Builders Novice Chase winner Dounikos and Monbeg Notorious, successful at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve.

Noel Meade has four horses in the race including last year’s third, Bonny Kate, while Mouse Morris has three entries headed by Alpha Des Obeaux, a recent sixth behind Road To Respect in the Grade 1 Leopardstown Christmas Chase in December.

Topping the weights is last year’s winner Champagne West, Henry De Bromhead only entry in this year’s event. Liam Burke, successful with My Murphy in 2016, could rely on Sumos Novios while other notable entries include the Pat Kelly-trained Mall Dini, Stuart Crawford’s Fine Rightly and Joseph O’Brien’s French import Vieux Morvan, fifth on his first run in Ireland in the recent Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas.