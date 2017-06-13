400 tickets remaining for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day

This year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival again promises to be one of the highlights of the racing and social calendar taking place over three days from Friday 30th June – Sunday 2nd July at the Curragh.

With reduced capacity this year due to the ongoing redevelopment project, Saturday July 1st, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Day will be a TICKET ONLY event. There are 400 tickets remaining for purchase, so booking in advance is essential to avoid disappointment. Tickets for Under 16’s also need to be pre-purchased. There are currently plenty of admission tickets available for Friday 30th June and Sunday 2nd July of the three-day event and all tickets and hospitality can be booked online at www.curragh.ie or by calling 045-441205.

Curragh Season Ticket holders, Curragh Premier Members, Go Racing in Kildare Members and AIR cardholders will gain access as normal.

For more information please contact: The Curragh Racecourse, info@curragh.ie or 045-441205.

//ENDS

Notes to the Editor:

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby Festival – Friday 30th June – Sunday 2nd July

Friday, 30th June Sports Joe Derby Friday featuring the Hackett Apprentice Jockeys Derby and the party night of the festival with the ‘Après Racing Party’ featuring the Honky Tonk Angels. Friday is the day for the men to up their style stakes as the Hackett judges look forThe Curragh’s Most Stylish Man. 1st race 5.45pm.

Saturday, 1st July is the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby and the highlight of the racing and style calendar. Chanelle McCoy will be joining the judging panel and entrants will be in with a chance to win a luxury trip to Dubai with an overnight before and after in the 5 Star K Club. 1st race 2pm with the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby off at 5.20pm.

Sunday, 2nd July is all about families with an exciting line up of entertainment for children. The Group One Pretty Polly Stakes and Comer Group International Curragh Cup are the highlights on the track. 1st race 1.45pm.

Admission Prices

Three-day Festival Ticket (Pre-book) €50

Sports Joe Derby Friday, 30th June

Adult €20

Senior/Under 25 €12

Children under 16 (accompanied by adult) FREE

Day Member €40

Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, Saturday 1st July

TICKET ONLY ADMISSION

Adult €30

Senior/Under 25 €25

Children under 16 (accompanied by adult) €10

Pre-book on www.curragh.ie

Pretty Polly Stakes, Sunday 2nd July

Adult €20

Senior/Under 25 €12

Children under 16 (accompanied by adult) FREE

Day Member €40