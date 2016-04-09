95 runners left in the 2017 Aintree Grand National

We have a total of 95 runners left to go forward for the 2017 Grand National after the first scratchings’ deadline.

Staged at Aintree on Saturday, April 8, the famous handicap chase offers total prize money of £1 million and is by far the richest Jump race globally staged outside of Japan. It is run over four miles, two furlongs and 74 yards and 30 fences.

Heading the market at 10/1 with Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival, is Vieux Lion Rouge (10st 11lb, David Pipe), who won the Betfred Becher Chase over the course in December before cementing his credentials even further when landing the Betfred Grand National Trial at Haydock Park on February 18, coming home home three and a quarter lengths clear ofBlaklion (Nigel Twiston-Davies), who is one of three 16/1 co second favourites with Betway.

Also on the 16/1 mark is One For Arthur (10st 10lb, Lucina Russell), bidding to become only the second Scottish-trained winner of the Randox Health Grand National after Rubstic (1979) and last seen out when the impressive six-length winner of the Betfred Classic Chase at Warwick on January 14.

Last year’s runner-up The Last Samuri (11st 9lb, Kim Bailey) is also a 16/1 chance with Betway and is set to complete his Randox Health Grand National preparation in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday (March 4), a race he won last season prior to his excellent effort at Aintree.

Also entered in the Doncaster contest are fellow Randox Health Grand National entries Definitly Red (10st 11lb, Brian Ellison, 28/1), Vivaldi Collonges (10st 10lb, Paul Nicholls, 66/1), Junction Fourteen (10st 10lb, Emma Lavelle, 50/1) and Knock House (10st 3lb, Donald McCain, 66/1).

Junction Fourteen was last seen out when runner-up in a valuable G3 handicap chase over three miles at Ascot on October 29. The eight-year-old, who is owned by Martin St Quinton and Tim Syder, landed the G2 Future Stars Novices’ Chase at Wincanton in 2015 and was also successful on the final day of last season when taking the Josh Gifford Novices’ Handicap Chase at Sandown Park.

Lavelle, who is based at Ogbourne Maizey in Wiltshire, commented: “Depending how Junction Fourteen works this week, we will see whether he is straight enough to go to Doncaster. If he doesn’t run in the Grimthorpe, we will take him to Newbury for a racecourse gallop and then possibly run at the Cheltenham Festival (where Junction Fourteen holds an entry in the Ultima Handicap Chase on March 14).

“I was happy enough with the rating he was allotted for the Randox Health Grand National, he will be carrying a lot less than he has been in his races and we are looking forward to it. He is a horse that travels and loves his jumping. He is also a horse loves his food! That is why we just need to see how straight he is before deciding where he runs next.

“He has run all right on soft ground but prefers good or good to soft ground.”

Junction Fourteen has yet to win over further than an extended two miles and six furlongs over fences, although his trainer believes that he can be effective over further.

Lavelle continued: “This year when he was up against the big boys over two and a half miles, he just wasn’t quick enough but there was no doubt he kept going at Ascot over three miles and we think he has a chance of staying at Aintree.

“You never know until you run them as it is an extended distance but I don’t think it is the case that we will be going there thinking he is a very doubtful stayer.

“Fingers crossed we can make the line-up – it is a case of both work and cotton wool in the build-up.”

The last Randox Health Grand National winner to have previously run in the Grimthorpe Handicap Chase before going on to score at Aintree in the same season was Amberleigh House in 2004. Amberleigh House was fifth in the Doncaster race ahead of his famous Grand National success for the late Ginger McCain.

Randox Health Grand National clues could also come on Saturday in the Listed Premier Chase at Kelso. Definitly Red and Vivaldi Collonges are also entered in the contest at the Scottish venue along with recent impressive Ascot winner Tenor Nivernais (11st, Venetia Williams, 33/1) and Le Mercurey (10st 13lb, Paul Nicholls, 33/1)

There are 26 Irish-trained contenders remaining, including Carlingford Lough(11st 10lb, John Kiely, 28/1), a five-time G1 winner who is now at the top of the handicap. Also going forward for Ireland is last year’s sixth Ucello Conti (10st 11lb, Gordon Elliott IRE, 18/1) who has been well-supported in the ante-post market, plus recent Bobbyjo Chase scorer Pleasant Company (Willie Mullins, 10st 11lb, 20/1).

The next acceptance stage for the Randox Health Grand National is on Tuesday, March 21. A maximum of 40 horses can line up in the 2017 Randox Health Grand National.

Latest odds from Betway, official betting partner of the Randox Health Grand National Festival

10/1 Vieux Lion Rouge; 16/1 One For Arthur, Blaklion, The Last Samuri; 18/1 Ucello Conti; 20/1 The Young Master, Pleasant Company, More Of That; 25/1 Carole’s Destrier, Foxrock, Minella Rocco, Vicente; 28/1 Definitly Red, Rogue Angel, Carlingford Lough; 33/1 O’Faolains Boy, Thunder And Roses, Cause Of Causes, Tenor Nivernais, Le Mercurey; 40/1 Saint Are, Ziga Boy, Shantou Flyer, Sausalito Sunrise, Raz De Maree, Maggio, Highland Lodge; 50/1 Alvarado, Bishops Road, Pendra, Clarcam, Hadrians Approach, Sizing Coal, The Crafty Butcher, Goodtoknow, Regal Encore, As De Mee, Roi Des Francs, Racing Pulse, Shutthefrontdoor, Polidam, Alary, Lord Scoundrel, Houblon Des Obeaux, Measureofmydreams, Alelchi Inois, Wounded Warrior, Lord Windermere, Saphir Du Rheu, Junction Fourteen, Road To Riches, Royale Knight, Perfect Candidate; 66/1 Straidnahanna, Drop Out Joe, Dare To Endeavour, La Vaticane, Killer Crow, Doctor Harper, Sambremont, Ballynagour, Lessons In Milan, Potters Cross, Seventh Sky, Silver Man, Vyta Du Roc, Double Shuffle, Just A Par, Stellar Notion, Gas Line Boy, Streets Of Promise, Milansbar, Samingarry, Katenko, Viva Steve, Mountain King, Emperors Choice, The Romford Pele, Vics Canvas, Cocktails At Dawn, Vivaldi Collonges, Wonderful Charm, Milborough, Knock House; 80/1 Out Sam; 100/1 Beeves, Goulanes, Gone Too Far, Bless The Wings, Cloudy Too, Alfie Spinner, Father Edward, Federici, Benbens, Waldorf Salad, Lamb Or Cod