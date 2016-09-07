A Matched Betting Guide for Horseracing

Insider information, form analysis and statistics are just some of the tools used when betting on horse racing, yet the bookmaker always appears to win. However, there is one way to ensure you come out with a profit but before going on with this guide to matched betting for horse racing punters, I’ll provide a little background.

The face of bookmaking changed radically with the introduction of betting exchanges at the turn of the century. Punters were no longer tied to backing horses at disadvantageous odds as they could cut now out the middleman and ask for bigger prices. Exchanges also provided the option to play the role of bookmaker by laying bets from other members. This spawned a new strategy for punters trying to make money from horse racing, ie trading.

Not unlike straight betting, trading comes with its own risks but the ability to back and lay on the same markets gave rise to the concept of matched bets. This is a betting strategy guaranteed to make profits when used in conjunction with bookmaker bonuses and free bets.

Most horse racing punters will be aware that bookmakers offer new customers a free bet for opening an online betting account. Typically, the free bet is awarded after placing a bet with your own money. Bookmakers are quite happy with this type of promotion as it only costs them if the free bet wins and they’ve already had the chance to win from the real money bet.

However, free bets are a great money spinner for punters who are familiar with how betting exchanges work. The tactic used is twofold, matched betting involves placing a bet to win with a bookmaker and the laying the same selection to lose on the exchange. This means both outcomes are covered and a return is guaranteed whatever the result.

Due to the difference in the bookmaker odds and exchange lay odds with an accommodation for the exchange commission; matched bettors will take a small loss of around 2.5% – 5% of the stake in order to qualify for a free bet. With closely matched odds of 5.00 or bigger, the free bet can be turned into a redeemable cash value of about 80% of the free bet stake, regardless of the result.

So for example Ladbrokes £50 welcome bonus, you can earn a £50 free bet at a cost of £1.25 – £2.50 by finding a matched bet close to the 1.50 minimum odds required in the offer terms.

When using the free bet, you underlay the horse because there is no stake money at risk. So if you use the free bet on a selection at 5.00 and lay it at similar odds for £40 on the exchange, you will make around £40 no matter what the result. ie if the horse wins you make £200 with the bookmaker less £160 loss on exchange or £40 profit on the exchange if loses.

Matched bettors are signing up with every online bookmaker offering free bets and sign up bonuses to exploit this guaranteed method of making money. There are many more opportunities to continue profiting from your bookmaker account with a plethora of money back offers and free bets for backing winners at odds over 4.00 and 5.00 on televised horse racing and major meetings. And, there are matched betting strategies to profit from all these offers and more.