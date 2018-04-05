Aidan O’Brien horses entered in International Races on Champions Day at Sha Tin

Aidan O’Brien, fresh from winning the UAE Derby with the impressive Mendelssohn at Meydan racecourse on Saturday last, has a number of notable entries for the Hong Kong International race meeting at Sha Tin on Champions Day, Sunday, 29th April.

The Ballydoyle trainer has entries in three races: the Group 1 Audemars Piquet QEII Cup, the Group 1 Champions Mile, a turf race for three year olds and upwards, and the Group 1 Chairman’s Sprint Prize over 6 furlongs.

Deauville, Lancaster Bomber, War Decree and War Secretary are all entered in both the QEII Cup over 10 furlongs on the turf and the Champions Mile.

Spirit Of Valour has an entry in both the Champions Mile as well as the Chairman’s Sprint Prize, a race for which Washington DC is also nominated.