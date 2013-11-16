Aidan O’Brien sets new World Record for number of Group/Grade 1 winners on the flat in a calendar year

Co. Wexford-born trainer Aidan O’Brien has set a new world record for the number of Group/Grade 1 winners trained on the flat in a calendar year.

Ireland’s multiple-times champion trainer won his 26th Group 1 of the year when Saxon Warrior claimed the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster, beating the record set by the late American trainer Bobby Frankel in 2003.

Aidan O’Brien’s Group 1 winners of 2017 (most recent first):

Saxon Warrior (Oct 28, Doncaster, Racing Post Trophy).

Hydrangea (Oct 21, Ascot, Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes).

U S Navy Flag (Oct 14, Newmarket, Darley Dewhurst Stakes).

Roly Poly (Oct 7, Newmarket, Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes).

Rhododendron (Oct 1, Chantilly, Prix de l’Opera Longines).

Happily (Oct 1, Chantilly, Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere).

U S Navy Flag (Sep 30, Newmarket, Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes).

Clemmie (Sep 30, Newmarket, Juddmonte Cheveley Park).

Capri (Sep 16, Doncaster, William Hill St Leger).

Order Of St George (Sep 10, Curragh, Comer Group International Irish St Leger).

Happily (Sep 10, Curragh, Moyglare Stud Stakes).

Hydrangea (Sep 9, Leopardstown, Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes).

Sioux Nation (Aug 13, Curragh, Keeneland Phoenix Stakes).

Winter (Aug 3, Goodwood, Qatar Nassau Stakes).

Roly Poly (July 30, Chantilly, Prix Rothchild).

Roly Poly (July 14, Newmarket, Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes).

Capri (July 1, Curragh, Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby).

Winter (Jun 23, Royal Ascot, Coronation Stakes).

Caravaggio (Jun 23, Royal Ascot, Commonwealth Stakes).

Highland Reel (Jun 21, Royal Ascot, Prince Of Wales’s Stakes).

Wings Of Eagles (Jun 3, Epsom, Investec Derby).

Highland Reel (Jun 2, Epsom, Investec Coronation Cup).

Winter (May 28, Curragh, Tattersalls Irish 1000 Guineas).

Churchill (May 27, Curragh, Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas).

Winter (May 7, Newmarket, Qipco 1000 Guineas).

Churchill (May 6, Newmarket, Qipco 2000 Guineas).

Having now set a new standard of 26 Group/Grade 1 victories, O’Brien has more opportunities to further add to his remarkable top-level tally, with Group/Grade 1 races yet to come in France, America, Hong Kong, Australia and Japan.

On Sunday at Saint-Cloud, Aidan O’Brien is responsible for four of the seven runners in the Group 1 Criterium De Saint-Cloud and he has one runner in the Criterium International.