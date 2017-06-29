Aidan O’Brien to confirm his runners for Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby today

Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien will today confirm his runners for Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby. The multiple times Champion trainer will wait until final declaration time before reducing his team from the current eight that still remain in the field.

The Epsom Derby winner Wings Of Eagles is expected to lead his team which may also include four other horses who ran at Epsom: Capri (sixth), Douglas Macarthur (seventh), Venice Beach (12th) and The Anvil (17th).

Speaking to At The Races O’Brien said his choice of runners was dependent on the ground condition and the amount of rain that fell on Wednesday night:

“We’re not really sure how much rain is going to come today, tonight and tomorrow, so it’s a little bit up in the air at the moment. I’d say we’ll trim our entry back. All the Epsom horses are the ones very much at the forefront of what we are doing at the moment, but obviously we’ll have to see what happens this evening and tonight before we make a decision in the morning (Thursday).”