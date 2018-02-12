Aidan O’Brien-trained horses entered in Australia, Dubai and USA

Racing NSW and the Australian Turf Club has unveiled its nominations for the 10 races to be staged during The Championships at Royal Randwick on Saturday 7 April and Saturday 14 April, with Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien responsible for a number of the entries while Ken Condon has entered Success Days.

The $3 million The Star Doncaster Mile (1,600m) has attracted 181 entries, the largest number of nominations in the five years of the Group 1 event being held during The Championships. Ballydoyle trainer Aidan O’Brien has 3 entries in this Group 1 event: Deauville, War Decree and War Secretary.

The Darley T.J. Smith Stakes (Group 1) finds Spirit Of Valor and Washington DC among the nominations for the 1,200m (6f) contest.

In the $4m Group 1 Longines Queen Elizabeth Stakes for three year olds and upwards, O’Brien has entered both Deauville and War Decree, while Ken Condon’s Success Days, winner of the Sky Bet York Stakes last July, is also among the 121 entries for the 2,000m race.

Elsewhere, Aidan O’Brien’s powerful Ballydoyle Stables has a number of entries for Dubai World Cup night on Saturday 31st March 2018.

Capri, Clear Skies, Hydrangea, Idaho and Yucatan all hold entries in the Group 1 Dubai Sheema Classic over 2,400m.

O’Brien has five entries in the Group 1 Dubai Turf, formerly known as the Dubai Duty Free, over 1,800m. They are Deauville, Hydrangea, Lancaster Bomber, Rhododendron and War Decree.

Ballydoyle has entered Battle of Jericho, Declarationofpeace, Intelligence Cross, Spirit Of Valor and Washington DC in the 1,00m turf race, the Al Quoz Sprint.

The Group 2 1,900m UAE Derby sees three nominations from the Co. Tipperary stables, namely Mendelssohn, Seahenge and Threeandfourpence, while War Secretary is the Irish champion flat trainer’s solitary entry in the Group 2 Godolphin Mile on the dirt.

The US Triple Crown, made up of the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes, sees six nominations from Aidan O’Brien-trained horses this season: Mendelssohn, Murillo, Sea Henge, Sioux Nation, Threeandfourpence and US Navy Flag.

The US Triple Crown will begin with the Kentucky Derby in early May.