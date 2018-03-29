Aidan O’Brien wins Horseracing Excellence Award for Best Trainer

Irish champion flat trainer Aidan O’Brien has been awarded the HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Horseracing Excellence Award for Best Trainer ahead of the 2018 Dubai World Cup meeting.

The award recognises the best performances throughout the year from the trainers who competed on Dubai World Cup day 2017.

The winner is based on a tally of statistical data compiled by the U.S. Jockey Club and analysed by a committee consisting of representatives from Nielsen Sports and KPMG. The committee reviewed performances in Group and Graded races from the period running from Dubai World Cup 2017 through Super Saturday, March 10th 2018.

O’Brien’s record-breaking 2017 included 18 Group/Grade 1 wins around the globe. In the process, the Wexford man broke the previous record set by American trainer Bobby Frankel.

The Ballydoyle handler had nine runners on Dubai World Cup night 2017, including Longines Dubai Sheema Classic runner-up Seventh Heaven, the 2016 Darley Irish Oaks winner.

This year Aidan O’Brien brings a 7-strong team to Dubai where his horses will compete in four races – the UAE Derby, Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Turf and Sheema Classic.