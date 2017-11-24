Aidan O’Brien’s Idaho bids for Japan Cup glory on Sunday – Live on At The Races 6.40am

Irish Champion flat trainer and Grade/Group 1 World Record Holder Aidan O’Brien will be represented in the Japan Cup at Tokyo Racecourse early Sunday morning Irish time with Idaho among the 17 runners declared for the Grade 1 event.

Idaho, a four year-old son of Galileo, and a full brother to the well-travelled Highland Reel, will be ridden by Ryan Moore in the 2,400m race (about 12 furlongs) for which he is drawn in stall 14.

The Coolmore partners-owned bay colt finished third in the 2016 Investec Derby at Epsom before following up that performance in finishing runner-up in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby to the Dermot Weld-trainer Harzand.

Idaho has plenty international experience and won both the Great Voltiger (2016) and the Hardwicke Stakes (2017) at Group 2 level, but is yet to win a Group 1 contest.

The Japan Cup, first run in 1981, has not seen a foreign-trained horse finish in the top three in the last eleven years of the race on Tokyo’s undulating left-handed track.

Luca Cumaini’s Alkaased, ridden by Frankie Dettori, was the last non-Japanese trained horse to win the race back in 2005