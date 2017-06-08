Aidan O’Brien’s possible targets for Wings Of Eagles, Cliffs Of Moher & Rhododendron

Aidan O’Brien has intimated that Wings Of Eagles and Cliffs Of Moher could go their separate ways for their next race after giving the Champion Trainer a one-two in the Investec Derby last Saturday.

The Ballydoyle handler is considering aiming Epsom winner Wings Of Eagles at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at The Curragh, with Cliffs Of Moher possibly dropping back to a mile and a quarter for the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Wings Of Eagles was a 40-1 surprise in the British Classic in the hands of Pádraig Beggy, coming late to deny Ryan Moore on Cliffs Of Moher by three-quarters of a length.

O’Brien, who was winning the Epsom Derby for the sixth time, told Press Association Sport: “We might have a look at the Irish Derby with Wings Of Eagles and it’s possible we might have a look at the Eclipse with Cliffs Of Moher, but we’re not sure yet. It will be a week or 10 days before we decide anything, but that’s what we are thinking at the moment.”

Aidan O’Brien has confirmed that he will give Rhododendron a little time to recover from her Epsom exertions before deciding on the next race for the dual Classic runner-up.

The Irish Champion trainer is considering between the Prix de Diane (French Oaks) at Chantilly on June 18th or the Pretty Polly Stakes at The Curragh two weeks later for her after she followed up her second place in the Newmarket 1,000 Guineas by chasing home the John Gosden-trained Enable in the Investec Oaks at Epsom last Friday.

When asked about Rhododendron, O’Brien said:

“She seems to be fine. We just haven’t decided with her yet where we want to go. We have plenty of different options, obviously. She could go to the Pretty Polly or we could have a look at the French Oaks. We’ll see how she is for a week or 10 days.”