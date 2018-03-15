Altior still unbeaten at Cheltenham as he wins Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase

Nicky Henderson’s Altior became the 12th horse to follow up victory in the Grade 1 Racing Post Novices’ Chase with success in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase when running out an impressive winner this afternoon.

The eight-year-old even-money winner is unbeaten at The Festival, having previously won the Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle in 2016, the Grade 1 Racing Post Arkle Novices’ Chase in 2017.

Altior beat Min (5/2) and Gods Own (40/1) by seven lengths and 11 lengths respectively. Fancied Douvan fell four fences from the finish when travelling well in the lead, and while Altior had been under pressure running down the hill he produced a turbo surge and ran away from his rivals in the home straight.

Altior needed a wind operation earlier this season, then had a slight touch of lameness two days ago, but following his 60th Festival winner, Henderson said:

“If we had been beaten I wouldn’t have used a sore foot as an excuse. It’s been a tough season and he’s been missing out on races, but he’s so good – he’s just got gears, and Nico was great because they were going a good gallop and he kept calm.

“To watch the horse do that, well, he was electric. In behind he wasn’t doing that much, but getting lots of cover and getting a very cool ride. For a second he looked in trouble and I thought ‘This isn’t going to happen’, but as soon as he saw daylight he knew where he was going.”

Altior became one of a select group of five horses by winning three different races at The Festival in consecutive years. Flyingbolt, Bob’s Worth, Vautour and Cause Of Causes are the four other horses who have already achieved the feat.