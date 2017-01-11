An Early Look at Cheltenham Festival 2017

Cheltenham Festival starts on the March 14th 2017 and will see roughly 500 horses compete in 27 races over four days for a combined prize pot of over £3.4 million.

Only the Grand National can compete with this level of expectation, excitement and action – only Cheltenham can deliver on this promise so early in the season.

Hype aside, the Prestbury Park races are the season openers in a variety of events from chase to hurdles across all levels of competency. The novice events usually give an indication of horses and jockeys destined for success throughout their careers – there’s a lot of names to remember but the winners should live long in your memory.

Most of the field hasn’t been formally confirmed as yet but there are a lot of names that are jumping out from the pack already. The Queen Mother Champion Chase on Ladies day is heating up, and one name is on every bookmaker’s list: God’s Own.

The Tom George trained chaser beat Vautour and Simonsig to win the Punchestown Champion Chase against the odds and can be backed at as much as 20/1 already. Expect those odds to narrow heavily over the course of the next four weeks and get a stake down early if you can – Douvan might be the bookies favourite at evens but God’s Own will challenge without doubt.

Once the Queen Mother Champion Chase concludes, most of the Cheltenham faithful will be looking forward to Friday’s Cheltenham Gold Cup race – won last year by Don Cossack who is currently facing a race against time to recover from his injury lay off if he is to defend his title.

As far as the early indications go; ThistleCrack is the horse to watch. Currently 11/10 at shortest price, there’s a lot of noise being made about this eight year old former jump specialist. 13 wins from 18 runs is a very strong record but it remains to be seen if ThistleCrack can adapt to chase racing – it’ll be a tricky race to win but many believe the Gold Cup has Tizzard’s name written all over it.

Hennessey winner, Native River, stands a great chance of upsetting Colin Tizzard’s day but is a long way back in terms of the odds. 13/2 is the longest price thus far but can it be relied upon? How will you know for certain without comparing the market on the available uk horse racing betting sites.

A little research goes a long way, especially with the wide variety of races and expertise on offer at Cheltenham. Paying attention to a single bookmaker will result in a flat market that you can guarantee will see you win little or lose a lot – you have to look around for the best price and it’s easily done.

Even if you don’t have the fullest understanding of the ins and outs of Cheltenham; checking the market with a comparative mind should result in a fair few wins to boost your account.