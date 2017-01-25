Annie Power out of Cheltenham festival

Top class racehorse Annie Power will miss the Cheltenham festival and will probably be retired.

The Willie Mullins trained mare picked up an injury during work in Closutton this morning so it was announced she will miss the 2017 Cheltenham festival and will not defend her Champions hurdle crown.

After her win last year Mullins said “She’s a racehorse to me. A lot of other guys would say she should now be a broodmare but that’s not on my agenda and I don’t think it will be on Rich’s. We’re going to treat her as a racehorse, but when the effects of the champagne wear off, different ideas come up.”

So it would be expected that she will be retired especially after what happened to the last mare to win the Champion Hurdle; Dawn Run lost her life in the French Champion Hurdle.