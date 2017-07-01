Ascot Gold Cup rematch looks on in Qatar Goodwood Cup

Royal Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange could renew rivalry with runner-up and 2016 Gold Cup victor Order Of St George as he seeks an unprecedented hat-trick in the Qatar Goodwood Cup on August 1.

The Michael Bell-trained Big Orange has won the two-mile showpiece for the last two years and is poised for a rematch with Order Of St George, who went down by just a short head in the Gold Cup.

Order Of St George is among five entries from Aidan O’Brien’s stable along with US Army Ranger, Belgravia, Finn McCool and Wisconsin.

Willie Mullins’ Irish St Leger winner of 2016 Wicklow Brave is the sixth Irish entry, while Pallasator and Sheikhzayedroad, second and third respectively 12 months ago, are also on the 29-strong list.

French raider Vazirabad missed the Gold Cup through injury but could be back in time for Goodwood. Other interesting entries include Stradivarius and Oriental Fox, winners of the Queen’s Vase and Queen Alexandra Stakes respectively at Royal Ascot last week.

The Goodwood Cup will be run as a Group One race for the first time and has been moved from the Thursday to Tuesday’s opening card.

Only Double Trigger has won the Goodwood Cup three times, but they were split between 1995, 1997 and 1998.