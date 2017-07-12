Ballydoyle has three runners in Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris at Saint-Cloud on Friday

Aidan O’Brien has Orderofthegarter, Venice Beach and Spanish Steps in the Juddmonte Grand Prix de Paris at Saint-Cloud on Friday, having taken Finn McCool out of the contest.

Dual Group Two winner, Permian, is one of two horses added to the Group One field, along with Italian Derby winner Mac Mahon, trained by Stefano Botti.

Permian, trained by Mark Johnston, flopped in the Investec Derby at Epsom at the beginning of June having been supplemented for the Premier Classic after winning the Dante Stakes at York. The horse returned to form, however, in winning the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot.

John Gosden’s Weekender is in Friday’s Group 1 race as is the Prix Hocquart winner Ice Breeze from the Pascal Bary stable.

The Alain de Royer-Dupre-trained pair of Shakeel and Valamaz, Nicolas Clement’s representative Falcon Wings, and the Andre Fabre-trained Parabellum are all likely to run at Saint-Cloud.