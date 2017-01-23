Benny Glynn Racing Tips – Five horses over priced for Cheltenham Festival

Benny Glynn Racing Tips – We have five horses that are overpriced in the ante-post markets for the Cheltenham festival in March.

MINELLA ROCCO 33/1 GOLD CUP.

This 7year old Shirroco gelding looks over priced at the moment in the gold cup market. If you take into account his form with second favourite Native River, who he beat in last season national hunt chase at the festival he would have to have an each way chase in the big one.

He was in the process of running a big race last time out when falling at the last in a listed race in Aintree chasing home the brilliant on the day Many Clouds.

Look everyone knows that Thistlecrack is the best horse in this race, but if there are any chinks in his armour and something goes wrong, this horse will stay all day and will be rattling home up the hill. His trainer Jonjo o Neill has the uncanny knack of getting horses ready for the big day.

He is the same price 33/1 for the Grand national & a little bit on for each race at this stage could be good value. He is entered in the Irish gold cup in a few weeks time & that should give us an idea of what kind of shape he is in after his fall in Aintree.

CAUSE OF CAUSES 16/1 KIM MUIR

The Gordon Elliot trained horse is as reliable round Cheltenham as you can get. His record at the last three festivals has seen him win twice and narrowly beaten the other time.

He is laid out all winter for the festival and has already run three times to no avail in the last few months. He just comes alive in the spring & when winning this race last year was very impressive.

He will have more than likely Jamie Codd in the plate who excelled on him last year. He was out the back early seeming to be struggling at one stage, between the second last & last he appeared out of nowhere & powered his way up the hill to win by 12 lengths.

The Kim Muir is an amateur race & these races are ran at a good tempo meaning it suits his hold up late running style. It is guess work with what races horses are going to go for, but this race looks right up his street again.

If he was to drop another few pound between now and the festival he would have an excellent chance of going back to back in this race. He is currently rated 148 only 6lb pounds higher to what he was when he won the race last year. So hopefully with a bit of luck, he can make it back to this race in March again & take his Cheltenham record to 2111.

WEST APPROACH 20/1 AlBERT BARTLETT.

This half brother to the great THISTLECRACK is a horse I am very fond off & hopefully he can improve enough to be in the shake-up come festival time. He is highly taught of by the Tizzards & he ran an excellent race when thrown in at the deep end in open company in the Long Walk hurdle at Ascot at huge odds. Taking on seasoned 3-mile hurdlers he travelled like a really good horse & took up the running just before they turned in, he weakened slightly going into the last & was brought down by Ballyoptic , but the fact he ran do promisingly can only be good for the future.

He is entered to run in Cheltenham Saturday back in novice company & a good run or win there will see his odds tumble for the festival. He travels so well in his races and he just a bit raw at the moment but when he puts it all the together he can turn into a very good horse.

PROJECT BLUEBOOK 20/1 FRED WINTER.

Trainer John Quinn may have himself another festival winner in the shape of this lovely son of Sinndar. He has won 2 novice hurdles with great ease. He was especially impressive on his last run in Musselburgh off a mark of 127 he won like a really good horse. He sat in behind the pace & quickened to lead in between the last with the ease of a horse that would go on to greater things.

Yes, the Fred Winter will be A very hard race to win which you will need a lot of luck, but if he was trained by one of the power house trainers I think he would be a much shorter price for this race.

SOLOMON GRUNDY 20/ 1 PERTEMPS FINAL.

Another handicap prospect here with Neil Mulholland looking to have an ideal type for this race. He finished 2nd to a well-handicapped horse in

Behind Time on his seasonal comeback at Cheltenham. He then went to Newbury & stuffed that same rival and another winner since Shantou Bob.

His latest outing at Christmas in Wincanton resulted in him finishing 2nd where he really should have won. He found trouble when making his challenge & having to switch after the last just failed to claw back the winner.

The big field that and fast face of this race will suit him down to the ground as he can be a bit keen in his races, he is still improving & can go well for the trainer that is having a tremendous year.

The risk you take backing horses this early for the festival is that some might not make it others may be rerouted to other targets. That’s the chance you take ante post.

I would advise a small e/w stake on all of the selections at current prices. Each way lucky 31 with all selections & a small e/w accumulator with the same horses. Even if three of them are placed you would get a nice return on your investment, & yes you need a lot of luck but all we can do is keep trying till we become millionaires.