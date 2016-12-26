Benny Glynn Racing Tips – Five horses to follow over Christmas

The festive season is upon us and we have some horses to watch out for over an action packed few days both sides of the water.

Thistlecrack .

The star turn in Kempton is no doubt as last seasons run away world hurdle winner Thistlecrack faces his biggest test to date over fences in the King George chase over 3 miles run at 315.

His biggest danger will be his stablemate Cue Card who bounced back to form with an easy win in the Betfair chase at Haydock last time, having earlier on in the season faced a disappointing defeat in the charlie hall chase at Wetherby.

A lot has been written about Thistlecrack being a novice and his jumping will be found out when the heat is turned up in a truly run grade one race, but if this horse can stay on his feet and jump soundly he could be very exciting to watch and hopefully he will produce something special on the day.

MIN.

Last year 2nd in the supreme novices hurdle has taken to fences really well & looks natural at the game. He contests the grade 1 novice on the Leopardstown card on Monday where he will meet the exciting Identity Thief in what promises to be a cracking renewal. Min has had just the one start over fences but was very impressive in his chasing debut in Navan last month.

He made all with not a lot of fuss and looked the real deal. There was no Shame losing to Altior last season hurdles & they could be set for a rematch over the bigger obstacles come March if he can take this grade 1 prize.

SOLOMON GRUNDY.

This son of westerner is an improving sort and can go well in the 225 in Wetherby on Monday. He was raised 7 pound for last months Newbury win but the manner of his victory suggests there is more left in the tank. He is ridden by Sean Corby which will Take a valuable 3 pound of his back which should be a big help . He will be aimed at the big handicaps at the Cheltenham & hopefully, can take this on route at a track that is sure to suit him.

YANWORTH.

Alan King will be hoping that one of his stable stars can cope with the step back in trip and take the Christmas hurdle in the 240 at Kempton. This horse has bags of ability and is a top class performer having only lost one of his last 6 races to the monster from the Willie Mullins stable Yorkhill last year in Cheltenham .

He was not visually impressive in his pipe opener this season when just over hauling Lil rockfeller in Ascot in the final hundred yards, but he has a natural cruising speed and the step back in trip should really suit him with The New one sure to make it a true test ensuring a good gallop. If he is to be seen as a true champion hurdle contender he needs to take this in style and hopefully he will.

Warrantor.

The Warren Greatrex trained Warantor should have a good chance in the Welsh grand national on Tuesday of a nice racing weight. He is currently 14/1 and with a clean jumping round and a bit of luck he can right in the shake up in the 3 mile 5 furlong showpiece.

He ran a cracker on his seasonal debut when he finished 2nd in a quality staying chase in Cheltenham. That race itself has worked out very well and while at the moment he needs a few come out to be sure of a run he has the right profile for the race .