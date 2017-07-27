Bars to visit during Galway raceweek

Galway raceweek starts on the 31st July and we have a list of pubs/bars to visit during the week long horse racing festival.

O’Connells bar – Eyre Square

Always a great place to go when visiting Galway, but since they renovated their beer garden to one of the best in Ireland this is a must see for anyone visiting next week. Just a two-minute walk from the bus/train station it is a great starting point for any night out in the tribal city especially if you are a gin or whiskey fan. It also recently featured on the Ed Sheeran video for Galway girl.

Radisson

It’s not a place many people from Galway would go for a pint on Friday night but this all changes during raceweek, It will have live music in three venues and if the weather stays good its got a huge beer garden. Not sure if it actually closes during raceweek so be expecting a late night.

Hole in the wall

This is a must for any racing fan to visit during raceweek, there are legendary stories of a certain jockey swinging from the rafters at 6am and winning the first race on Plate day. If you are down for the races and want to meet proper racing fans this the place to go.

The Quays upstairs

There will some great live bands playing at The Quays during raceweek and will be packed to the rafters on the seven nights of the festival. There is many a person that said they met their partner here during the races so get it early with your dancing shoes ready to boogie into the late hours.

The Office

If you are heading to Salthill to enjoy the sea breeze and walk the prom to recover from a hangover don’t forget to pop into The Office for a pint, they always have live sport on the TV and serve a great Guinness.

An Pucan

Just off Eyre square, An Pucan is one of the busiest pubs in Galway, it has three areas which includes a nice beer garden. There will be live music all week and its got a good selection of Whiskeys and Cocktails to keep any thirsty race goer happy and it probably has got the nicest staff working in any pub in Ireland.

Other places we recommend visiting are The Dew Drop, Rosin Dubh, Murty Rabbitts and Tigh Neachtain.