Best Mate Enclosure sold out on Gold Cup Day

The Best Mate Enclosure has sold out on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17, the fourth and final day of The Festival.

Situated on the far side of the racecourse, the Best Mate is one of three enclosures at Cheltenham Racecourse. Tickets for Gold Cup Day can still be purchased for the other two enclosures, Tattersalls and Club.

The after-racing offering at the Final Flight Bar is a sell-out too on Gold Cup Day, Friday, March 17.

Demand for tickets on the first three days of The Festival has also been strong, with high interest in the hospitality boxes.

Ian Renton, Regional Director for the South West region of The Jockey Club, commented: “Ticket sales for The Festival this year are going well and the advice, as always, is to book in advance as Gold Cup Day will be sold out ahead of Festival week.

“We also recommend that those wanting hospitality for The Festival book now as many of the packages are selling out.

“We look forward to welcoming all racegoers over the four days, Tuesday, March 14 to Friday, March 17.”