Big Irish representation in Cheltenham Gold Cup list of possible runners

The 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John heads an 18 strong Irish contingent at the entries stage of this year’s race after a total of 38 put their name forward for the blue riband event on the 16th March.

The Anne and Alan Potts trained star looked imperious as ever when taking the John Durkan Chase at Punchestown in December but a terrible run at Leopardstown over Christmas has left people wondering whether the horse can win the race for the second year in a row.

Willie Mullins will lead the Irish charge with no less than five intended runners as he puts forward Djakadam, Acapella Bourgeois, Bachasson, Killultagh Vic and Total Recall.

Yorkhill is a notable absentee for the champion trainer however but he is now being aimed at the Ryanair Chase a day previous where he is now the second favourite.

Noel Meade will also have high hopes as he stables Leopardstown Chase winner Road to Respect while one of last years top novices Disko is also expected to show up for the Meath based trainer.

Jessica Harrington’s Our Duke and Eddie Harty’s Coney Island are two other horses sure to catch the eye of punters.

The Uk will have as strong a hand as ever with King George winner Might Bite the current 7-2 favourite for Nicky Henderson.

Doubts may still persist as to whether the Cotswolds track suits him best though after he almost ran out in the RSA Chase at last years festival before eventually pipping Whisper on the line.

Other main contenders are the double act of Cue Card and Native River for the Colin Tizzard yard but both horses are considered doubtful at this stage with Cue Card in particular expected to go for the Ryanair Chase.

Former winner Coneygree is also among the entries while last years third for Jonjo O’Neill Minella Rocco is also expected to feature.

Trainer Eddie Harty said: “I was delighted with Coney Island at Ascot. He has come out of it fit and well, and is ready to go again.

“He has been entered for the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Ryanair Chase, and will also have entries in the Irish Gold Cup on February 4 and the Ascot Chase a fortnight later.

“We will go for one of those two and then make a decision about which race to aim for at Cheltenham after that.

“I think the Gold Cup picture looks as much as it did before Christmas. Might Bite did nothing wrong, Sizing John did, but that might have been down to the proximity of his prep race, and nothing else really came to the fore. My fella has shortened up in the betting after Ascot, but it was only a graduation chase. Touch wood and all being well, we will be able to decide where we are going after his prep run.

“I don’t have any concerns about his stamina, but it would have been stupid not to put him in the Gold Cup and the Ryanair as we are still nine weeks out from Cheltenham and can finalise plans nearer the time.”

As well as Might Bite, Nicky Henderson, seeking his third Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup success after Long Run (2011) and Bobs Worth (2013) also has entered Whisper, beaten a nose by his stable companion in the 2017 RSA Chase at The Festival and an excellent neck second in the Ladbrokes Trophy when giving a stone to Total Recall(Willie Mullins IRE) at Newbury in early December.

Irish-trained horses have won three of the last four runnings of the Timico Cheltenham Gold Cup and Ireland’s hand is strengthened further by a team of five from the stable of Willie Mullins.

Mullins, who has saddled the runner-up on five occasions, could call upon Djakadam, second in both 2015 and 2016 and fourth when favourite in 2017, Total Recall, Killultagh Vic, Bachasson and Acapella Bourgeois.

Noel Meade has a strong hand, thanks to recent G1 victor Road To Respect, who was successful in handicap company at The Festival last year, and the progressive Disko, while Gordon Elliott’s three entries include G1 victor Outlander.

The home challenge features last year’s second and third, Minella Rocco (Jonjo O’Neill) and Native River (Colin Tizzard). The latter is yet to race this season but is being aimed at the race, while Native River’s stablemate Cue Card, a dual winner at The Festival but a faller in the last two Cheltenham Gold Cups, is also engaged.

Coneygree (Mark Bradstock), who in 2015 became the first novice since Captain Christy in 1974 to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup, has recently had a wind operation following two disappointing efforts this season. Kauto Star (2007 & 2009) is the only horse to have regained the Cheltenham Gold Cup crown.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, victorious with Imperial Commander in 2010, is responsible for impressive G1 Betfair Chase hero Bristol De Mai and runaway Becher Handicap Chase victor Blaklion.