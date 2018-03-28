Britain drug-tested Irish horses before Cheltenham

Irish Horses Drug Tested by British Officials

Trainer Willie Mullins confirmed that officials from the British Horseracing Authority travelled to Ireland before the Cheltenham festival this year, which took place from the 13th of March through to the 16th, to conduct tests. The ruling body for British racing insists, however, that it has full faith in the anti-doping system in Ireland.

Mullins stated that the BHA undertook its testing at his yard, and the other trainer who had to undergo the tests was Gordon Elliott. Between these two trainers, 15 out of the 17 winners of the Festival that have come from Ireland have been saddled, as those enjoying Bitcoin betting on the event will know all too well, and all the samples taken came back as negative.

Mullins Says Its Normal Practice

According to Mullins, trainers are frequently required to undergo out-of-competition testing. He said that it was no particular surprise when the officials came in, and that he simply let them do their job. He added that it was part and parcel of the racing world, and he did not find it unusual.

It’s On the Back of Irish Dominance

The fact that the BHA made a trip to Ireland on the run-up to the biggest meeting of the year as far as jump racing is concerned comes on the back of Ireland’s dominance at Cheltenham, but there is also a cross-Channel media report suggesting that the BHA is unhappy with the out-of-competition testing levels here.

A Record Haul of Irish Winners

The news of British officials testing horses training in Ireland should be viewed in the context of the 2017 record haul of 19 winners of the festival to come from Ireland.

It does appear that the British authorities are opening themselves up to claims of sour grapes about Ireland’s success in Cheltenham, and claims of potential protectionism may well be levelled if cross-Channel racing gets curtailed in the future.

Implications of Cheating?

Ger Lyons, another top flat trainer, tweeted that he felt it implied that Irish horses were cheating, and that the authorities in Ireland were ignoring that fact. He ended off with a barb about the British being as gracious in defeat as they are in victory.

It’s Not Sour Grapes, Says BHA

The BHA stated that the testing they undertook was no reflection on the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, or IHRB, anti-doping system, and further denied that any kind of resentment put the process into motion.

Robin Mounsey, the spokesman for the BHA, was adamant that the testing was by no means intended to imply a lack of faith in the IHRB. Mounsey outlined the new BHA strategy for out-of-competition testing on horses that had been trained outside of Britain in the run-up to all that country’s major racing festivals, both over jumps and on the flats, and said it applied to all international runners.

He said that it was about British festivals, and testing a spread of competitors taking part. He added that, with Cheltenham, it would not make sense to encourage out-of-competition testing and then not have the strategy applied to half of the horses taking part.