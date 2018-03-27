Captain Joy and Nivvo represent Tracey Collins at All-Weather Championships Finals Day

Irish trainer Tracey Collins has both Captain Joy and Nivvo qualified for All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, March 30.

The £1-million Polytrack raceday brings the curtain down on the fifth season of the All-Weather Championships, which commenced at Newcastle on 24th October.

All-Weather veteran Captain Joy has the chance to become the first two-time winner of the £150,000 Sunbets All-Weather Mile Championships (4.10pm). The nine-year-old defeated Sovereign Debt by a half-length to take the spoils in 2016, but did not line up last year.

Captain Joy, now a nine-year-old, has won 10 of his 21 starts on the All-Weather. He is coming in fresh for the race, having not raced since capturing a Fast-Track Qualifier over a mile on the Polytrack at Dundalk on 12th January, and is one of the 12 contenders for the prize.

Nivvo has won her last two starts and guaranteed her place in the 15 runner £150,000 32Red All-Weather Fillies’ And Mares’ Championships, run over seven furlongs, when landing a Fast-Track Qualifier over the same distance at Dundalk on 9th March.

Looking ahead to the Championships on Friday, Collins said:

“Both horses are in great form. Captain Joy was never going to run again before Good Friday once he had qualified. He is getting that bit older so we wanted to wait and have been very happy with him.”

The All-Weather Championships Finals Day on Good Friday will be live on At The Races.