Caravaggio being aimed at Darley July Cup at Newmarket

Caravaggio and Harry Angel, first and second in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot last week, are on course for an eagerly-awaited rematch in the Darley July Cup at Newmarket.

A total of 23 horses remain in the Group One contest, including The Tin Man, Tasleet and Limato, the first three home in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

It is the classy three-year-olds, however, who already head the betting, with Aidan O’Brien confirming the July Cup will be taken in before Caravaggio eventually travels to Australia in October for the inaugural Everest Stakes, the richest race in the world on turf.

In an At The Races interview, O’Brien said:

“The plan at the moment is we are thinking of the July Cup and then we will see after that. The lads (owners) have an eye very much on the Everest in Australia if everything goes well at that time of the year. It would be unbelievable so I suppose we’ll just take one race at a time at the moment, but it would be very exciting.”

Clive Cox, trainer of Harry Angel, who finished second to Caravaggio last week, stated that he is looking forward to another crack at the Commonwealth Cup winner:

“I am delighted with the way Harry Angel has come out of his Royal Ascot run and at this stage I am looking very positively towards sending him to the July Cup. The Commonwealth Cup was a very special race, I am sure that the first three are all top-class Group One horses, and I have no concerns with taking on Caravaggio again. However, Harry Angel only ran last week so we will be keeping a close eye on him in the next few days before making any firm plans.”

The Darley July Cup will be run at Newmarket on July 15th.