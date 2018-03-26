Changes to Longines Irish Champions Weekend 2018 Announced

The Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at The Curragh on Longines Irish Champions Weekend in September has been upgraded in status and will become Ireland’s newest Group 1 contest. It will be the first Group 1 sprint race at the highest level for older horses in Ireland and a sixth Group 1 race for Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

The Flying Five is perfectly placed within the European calendar coming between the Nunthorpe at York and the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp and will be just the fourth Group 1 sprint over five furlongs in Europe. Its prizemoney will be increased from €300,000 to €350,000 for 2018. Irish champion flat trainer Aidan O’Brien won the race last year, as a Group 2, with the now-retired Caravaggio.

As well as the addition of a sixth Group 1 race to the two-day programme, Longines Irish Champions Weekend will see further significant enhancements with the promotion of the Willis Tower Watson Champions Juvenile Turf at Leopardstown from Group 3 to Group 2 status and the conversion of the Leopardstown two-years-old fillies’ maiden into a two-year-old winners’ Listed race for fillies.