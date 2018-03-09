Cheltenham festival sweepstake – Who are the betting favourites for Friday’s Gold Cup?

The 2018 Cheltenham festival takes place between 13-16 March and racegoers are anticipating the big event.

Only the Grand National offers more race prize money in the calendar year than the Cheltenham festival which is why you see many of the best British and Irish-trained horses race over the four day event.

For each of the past five years Ruby Walsh has been the top jockey, which included riding four winners in 2017; Yorkhill, Un De Sceaux, Nichols Canyon and Let’s Dance, all on the Thursday.

Might Bite heads into this year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup as the 3/1 favourite with the bookmakers, a sizeable favourite considering that Sizing John is second favourite at 6/1.

Nicky Henderson’s horse has won 18 of its past 28 races and heads to Cheltenham in hot form as the deserved favourite.

The Cheltenham betting odds for Blaklion are way down at 20/1 for the Grand National favourite, but with the British horse in such good form he should not be overlooked at Cheltenham.

Other Grand National runners that will be competing in the Gold Cup are Minella Rocco, Definitely Red and Total Recall (all 16/1).

A full list of the Gold Cup favourites is as follows:

What is often common for the Cheltenham Gold Cup is for colleagues to run an office sweepstake. This can either be with chocolates, sweets or something that all of the office like.

Then, put the names of each horse into a hat and let each colleague pick a name out one by one. Once the race has been won, the work whom selected the winning horse gets to keep all the chocolates!

Below are some sweepstake slips to print out for your team:

Enjoy the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup and best of luck with your sweepstake!