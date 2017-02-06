Cheltenham runners – Faugheen and Min miss festival

News has just broke that two more of champion trainer Willie Mullins stable stars are set to miss the Cheltenham festival.

Cheltenham hurdle winner FAUGHEEN and last year’s supreme novice hurdle second MIN are set to miss the big one in March.

This represents a disaster for Willie Mullins as he has seen Annie Power already ruled out through injury & has lost horses like Vautour in a freak accident in the paddock at home.

This opens up the champion hurdle no end to any number of challengers. We may see last year’s Neptune winner the brilliant YORKHILL supplemented, at present he is not even entered.

He would be his best option at this stage everything else is falling by the wayside in what is turning out to be a testing season for Ireland’s greatest jump trainer. Watch this space things are going to get very interesting in the coming weeks.