Cheltenham festival news – Thistlecrack ruled out of Gold Cup

Updated: February 21, 2017
Colin Tizzards Gold Cup favourite Thistlecrack has been ruled out of Cheltenham after suffering an injury

The Gold Cup favourite is out for the remainder of the season with a slight tendon tear, this comes on the news of host of top withdrawals this year Vautour, Many Clouds, Don Cossack, Coneygree, Thistlecrack, Valseur Lido.

Annie Power, Faugheen and Min are also out of the Champion Hurdle, the festival does not need any more withdrawals.

Colin Tizzard said: “Thistlecrack is out. He had heat in his leg last night. The vet scanned him this morning and it’s a slight tendon tear.”

