Coneygree Set To Miss Cheltenham Gold Cup

Coneygree will not be able to challenge for the Cheltenham Gold Cup prize he won in 2015 later this year as Mark Bradstock’s chaser has not been entered in the 2017 renewal of the Blue Riband contest at the Festival.

The 10-year-old made his return to the racecourse after a year off the track in the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock where he finished second, 15 lengths behind Cue Card at the Lancashire track. That was only his second run since he won the Gold Cup in 2015 as he also featured in a Listed race at Sandown which he won easily on his seasonal reappearance last season.

“Coneygree“ (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Carine06

Coneygree was expected to run in the King George VI Chase on Boxing Day at Kempton but missed out due to what was described as a “niggly injury” by his owner Sara Bradstock. That same setback is not expected to clear in time for the Festival. Therefore, connections have decided against giving him an entry.

It is unlikely that the 2015 Gold Cup winner will feature at all again in the 2016/17 campaign as connections may give him the rest of the season off in order to allow him to recover from his injury. He is expected to stay in training during the summer though with the hope of getting him ready for a full campaign again in October.

With the absence of Coneygree, Thistlecrack is now the best price of 11/10 to win Gold Cup at the first attempt. Last season’s World Hurdle winner was one of the early horse racing tips provided by Oddschecker for the Festival and he has enhanced his claims with each run over fences this season.

Thistlecrack stole all the headlines over Christmas in his impressive performance in the King George. That was his first race against the more experienced horses in the 3m plus chase division, which he passed the test with flying colours. He came home at Kempton over three lengths ahead of Cue Card and had Silviniaco Conti, Tea For Two and Josses Hill further back in the field.

Credit: Darren Brown via Twitter

Thistlecrack is expected to return to action later this month in the Betbright Trial Cotswold Chase where he could meet former Grand National winner Many Clouds at Cheltenham. That is likely to be the novice chaser’s last outing before the Festival where he will be looking to make it four wins from four over fences.

The King George winner’s trainer is also set to run his stablemate Native River in the Gold Cup. The seven-year-old has had an excellent campaign so far with wins coming in the Hennessy Gold Cup at Newbury and the Welsh Grand National at the Chepstow course. The latter came after he carried top weight in the handicap in Wales where he prevailed in the 20 runner field by just under two lengths.

With Coneygree out of the race and last year’s winner Don Cossack also unlikely to run in March, the Gold Cup could be dominated by a duo of Tizzard horses to cap off what has been a fantastic season for the Somerset-based trainer.