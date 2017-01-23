Cork Jockey Colm O’Donoghue wins Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort in Meydan

The Colm O’Donoghue-ridden and Dubai-trained Championship emerged much the best from the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort at Meydan’s third Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting.

Trained by Ahmed Bin Harmash, Championship was a classy winner of the $250,000 1,400m (7f) race, the first major turf contest of the season.

Winner of the 1,600m (1m) Listed National Day Cup at Abu Dhabi on his penultimate outing, Championship and O’Donoghue were never headed and gained ample compensation for their heartbreaking defeat on their previous outing when caught in the dying strides by Light The Lights in the 1,800m Listed Singspiel Stakes two weeks ago.

Championship was chased home by Godolphin’s Flash Fire and the Mike de Kock duo of Noah From Goa, on his local debut and Anaerobio, winner of this race in 2014.

“Ahmad and his team deserve all the credit,” said O’Donoghue after the race.

“Championship had a tough race two weeks ago but they have freshened him up and he was in great form tonight. I was always happy out in front and he was striding along nicely so I asked him to quicken just after halfway and he found plenty. He just kept responding throughout the straight and that was a good performance in a quality race.”

O’Donoghue went on: “I’m not sure where he will go next; that is up to Ahmad, he is the boss, but it is a great result for a brilliant team to work for.”

On the same card, Korea became the 21st country to win a race in the Dubai World Cup Carnival, when Irish jockey, Pat Cosgrave steered Main Stay to victory in the 1,200m (6f) District One dirt Handicap.

Actually a little slow to start, Cosgrave rushed his mount to the front and, after 100m, they gained a narrow initiative. The Taj and Spirit Quartz were in his slipstream throughout the vast majority of the race but had no answer when Main Stay quickened halfway up the straight. Both weakened and, with nobody emerging from the pack, crossed the line almost three lengths clear.

“To be honest I really thought he was a 1,400m (7f) horse and might find this a bit sharp,” said Cosgrave. “However, he was soon into his stride and able to get to the front so, knowing he was going to stay the trip well, I was keen to be positive.

The Irishman said: “He has dirt form in Korea and an American pedigree so we had to be hopeful the surface would suit.”