Cork Racecourse Mallow begins its winter season with 2-day meeting this weekend

Cork Racecourse, Mallow, hosts a two-day meeting this weekend, with flat racing on Saturday 14th October and the course’s National Hunt winter season launches on Sunday.

Saturday is ‘Racing for Rickie’ day, a charity race day in aid of The Rickie Healy Appeal. Rickie Healy, a 27 year-old from North Cork, was injured in an accident in Ibiza during the summer. Cork Racecourse has announced that all proceeds from racing on Saturday will go to this appeal.

Saturday’s all-flat 7-race card begins at 2.10pm with the Coolmore Ruler of the World Maiden. The feature race of the day, The Navigation Stakes (Listed), goes to post at 3.55, with the finale at 5.35pm.

Sunday sees the launch of the track’s winter season, the first of four all-National Hunt meetings at the Killarney Road venue before Christmas. The opening day of the winter National Hunt season will feature the Grade B coopsuperstores.ie Handicap Steeplechase valued at €50,000. Racing will start at the slightly earlier time of 2.05pm, with the final race off at 5.30pm.

Cork racecourse will provide children’s activities both days and has announced a number of packages for patrons. The Restaurant Package costs €55 per adult and €17.50 per child. The cost includes premium level admission, a racecard, 4 course lunch, table for the day in private restaurant overlooking track and parade ring, along with full bar & tote facilities in the restaurant.

There is also the option of the less expensive Social Package, costing €20, which includes admission, a racecard, a €5 free bet and a pint.

Further details can be found on www.corkracecourse.ie.