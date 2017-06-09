Curragh Preview – Only Mine looks to go one better on Sunday

Curragh preview – Only Mine, will bid to win the Group 3 TRM Ballyogan Stakes at the Curragh on Sunday. First race 2:10pm. The four-year-old had to give best to Gordon Lord Bryon at the Curragh last month but heads a field of 12 runners for Sunday’s feature race which has attracted strong British representation from Robert Cowell, who sends over Evil Spell, and John Quinn who has booked Epsom Derby winning jockey Padraig Beggy for Wowcha.

There are five British-trained runners in total in this years Ballyogan Stakes with David Evans set to saddle recent Haydock winner Buying Trouble, while David O’Meara’s Florida Times and Hughie Morrison’s Poet’s Princess add plenty of depth to the race. Aidan O’Brien has declared a trio of three-year-old fillies to take on their older rivals with Alphabet, Music Box and Smoulder representing Ballydoyle. The competitive line up is completed by the locally trained Penny Pepper, representing Kevin Prendergast, the Willie McCreery-trained Peticoatgoverment and Ken Condon’s Elusive Beauty.

Also on Sunday, former Triumph Hurdle winner Ivanovich Gorbatov will return to the flat when lining up in the TRI Equestrian Silver Stakes for Joseph O’Brien and JP McManus. O’Brien will be double handed in the race as he also runs Reckless Gold, who is the mount of his brother Donnacha. Jessica Harrington will be hoping to continue her hot streak at the moment with Red Label looking to return to winning ways and last month’s impressive Curragh winner Glamorous Approach will reappear for Jim Bolger and Kevin Manning. Tony Martin’s Laganore is an intriguing inclusion in the race and tops the ratings having been just denied at the Curragh last time by Turret Rocks and Dermot Weld will have two-runners in the race with impressive Leopardstown maiden winner Titus starting off her season alongside stable companion Foxtrot Charlie. The race is part of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby free entry initiative.

The Curragh stages a two-day meeting this weekend with action on Saturday beginning with a competitive looking maiden at 2.25pm, while the first race on Sunday is at the slightly earlier time of 2.10pm. Saturday is also part of Junefest, the month long Newbridge community celebration and features an exciting line up of entertainment and live music for younger racegoers and their families. Link to Saturday Entries HERE Link to Sunday Entries HERE