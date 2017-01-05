Death Duty on target for Grade 1 Lawlor’s Hotel Novice Hurdle at Naas

Naas Racecourse stage their first meeting of the new year on Sunday, January 8th, where unbeaten novice hurdler Death Duty is expected to line out in the feature Grade 1 Lawlor’s Hotel Novice Hurdle.

Gordon Elliott described the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding as the most exciting novice hurdler in his stable at the beginning of the season, and Death Duty has already gone some way to confirming that high opinion with three impressive victories on the track this season.

Gigginstown’s racing manager, Eddie O’Leary, said: “Death Duty will run at Naas on Sunday. He is a real chaser for the future and he has done very well over hurdles so far this season.

“We are looking forward to him and hopefully he can step up again. We will also run Blood Crazed Tiger in the race and he is quite exciting as well, he has won his last four starts over hurdles.”

Willie Mullins has won four of the last six renewals of the race and landed the prize 12 months ago with Bellshill. In a bid to record his fourth straight win in the showpiece, the champion trainer has left in recent Punchestown winner Turcagua as well as exciting mares Asthuria and Augusta Kate.

The hugely exciting Yorkhill is entered in the Irish Stallion Farms Breedrs Fund Novice Chase over two miles. Already a three times Grade 1 winner in novice hurdles, including victory in the Neptune Novices’ Hurdles at Cheltenham last season, Yorkhill created a lasting impression on his chase debut when winning a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse last month by 14 lengths.

Willie Mullins said: “Yorkhill has been in great form since Fairyhouse and he is ready to take his chance, he will run on Sunday.”

Already as short as 3-1 for the JLT Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham in March, victory for Yorkhill on Sunday could see those odds tumble. He heads a strong list of 10 entries that also features stable mates Royal Caviar and American Tom.

The Joseph O’Brien-trained Slowmotion fell on her only chase start to date, but after finishing second over hurdles at Leopardstown over the festive period, the JP McManus-owned mare could re-start her chase career in the Irish Stallion Farms Mares’ Beginners Chase following that recent confidence booster.

A total of 10 horses have received entries for the Panoramic Restaurant At Naas Handicap Chase where Gordon Elliott could run both Killer Crow and Turn Over Sivola.

The Grade 1 fixture at Naas begins with a two mile maiden hurdle at 12.50pm and the ground is currently soft.