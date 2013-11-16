Dubai World Cup Carnival programme upgraded for 2018 season

Three races in the 2018 Dubai World Cup Carnival programme have been upgraded for 2018, adding to an already exceptional international racing calendar at Meydan Racecourse.

The DWCC gets underway on Thursday January 11th 2018 and features 10 meetings prior to the season finale, the Dubai World Cup day scheduled for March 31st 2018.

Among the three races being upgraded is the 1,800m Singspiel Stakes run over the same distance as Dubai Turf on World Cup Day which was won in 2017 by the Mike De Kock-trained Light The Lights under Christopher Soumillon, and has gone from being a Listed race to a Group 3 contest.

The promotion for Singspiel Stakes to a Group 3 means the opening night of the 2018 Carnival programme features two Group Races, including the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge R1.

The 1,200m Dubawi Stakes moves up from Listed to Group 3 status, won in 2017 by veteran star Reynaldothewizard who entered the record books with his third consecutive win of the race.

The Dubawi Stakes is a build-up races for this trip, along with the Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal on Super Saturday prior to the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen on Dubai World Cup day.

A change to the Group 3 Meydan Sprint which is the finale for the five-furlong campaign during the season, has been promoted to a Group 2 race effectively raising the bar for the turf sprinters.

Star sprinter Ertijaal who won the Meydan Sprint in 2017 concluded his season with a gallant performance in the Al Quoz Sprint on World Cup day to finish third behind French raider, The Right Man.

In other changes, the Meydan Classic, a listed turf race for 3 year olds sees an increase in distance from 1,400m to 1,600m.

In all, the Dubai World Cup Carnival 10 fixture programme consists of 65 total races, with a total purse of US $10,870,000. 61 thoroughbred races which feature 2 Group 1, 9 Group 2, 10 Group 3 and 4 Listed races, with the addition of 4 Group Purebred Arabian races.