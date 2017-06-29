Emirates Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Michelle Payne banned for four weeks

Michelle Payne, the only woman to win the Emirates Melbourne Cup, has been suspended from race riding having tested positive for a banned substance.

The Australian rider, who rode at Royal Ascot last week, was tested at the Swan Hill race meeting on Sunday, 11th June 2017. On June 23rd she was advised of the test findings and stood down from both race riding and track work. Racing Victoria Stewards concluded their inquiry yesterday into the analyst’s report regarding her urine sample.

Thirty-one year-old Payne pleaded guilty to a charge under AR81A in that she delivered a urine sample which was found upon analysis to contain the substance Phentermine (an appetite suppressant) which is a banned substance in accordance with AR81B.

After taking into account Michelle Payne’s personal circumstances, her guilty plea, good record and remorse, Stewards suspended her licence to ride in races for a period of 4 weeks commencing on Friday, 23 June 2017 – the day on which she was initially stood down from riding horses – and expiring at midnight on Friday, 21 July 2017.

Payne was also advised that she must provide a urine sample clear of any banned substances before being permitted to ride track work and in trials.

Michelle Payne made racing history in 2015 when she became the first, and only woman so far, to win the Emirates Melbourne Cup when she rode Prince of Penzance to victory.